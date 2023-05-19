Makoto Shinkai Film Festival in India: List of cities, films, and reactions

Makoto Shinkai Film Festival is one of the most anticipated events that the Indian anime and manga community is looking forward to attending. This event is scheduled to begin on May 19, 2023. The director was well-received by the Indian audience when he came to Mumbai for Suzume’s premiere. The director also took part in a Q&A session that fans seemed to have enjoyed.
PVR, in association with CoMix Wave Films, Japanese Film Festival India, and the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, is conducting the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival in India, which will take place in over 100 locations across the country. The complete list of films has already been made public, and it is safe to say that it is quite exciting.
Makoto Shinkai Film Festival: Locations and movie lineup
Locations
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Nasik
- Ahmedabad
- Vadodara
- Surat
- Gandhinagar
- Allahabad
- Dehradun
- Delhi
- Kanpur
- Lucknow
- Noida
- Amritsar
- Chandigarh
- Faridabad
- Gurgaon
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Mohali
- Bangalore
- Mysore
- Mangalore
- Hyderabad
- Vijayawada
- Vizag
- Aurangabad
- Royapettah
- Anna Nagar
- Velachery
- Coimbatore
- Kochi
- Trivandrum
- Calicut
- Kota
- Jaipur
- Udaipur
- Nagpur
- Raipur
- Indore
- Gwalior
- Kolkata
- Patna
- Ranchi
- Bhubaneswar
- Rourkela
- Guwahati
List of movies that will be a part of the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival
- Your Name
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Suzume
- Weathering With You
- Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below
These are some of Makoto Shinkai’s most popular films of all time. When 5 Centimeters Per Second was released, it garnered a lot of attention since it was a visual masterpiece. The director subsequently established the standard for overall animation and storyline.
Fans express their excitement over the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival
One of the most common responses we could see from the Indian anime community was to experience Your Name on the big screen. What is widely considered Makoto Shinkai’s greatest work, Your Name, never made it to the Indian theaters. This movie enjoyed massive success and broke box office records. It is no surprise that the fans in India are incredibly excited to watch this movie on the big screens.
The entire community is hyped, and plenty of fans have also expressed interest in watching the movies in Hindi dub. In light of this, one could contend that dubbing a film, regardless of language, will affect the overall experience. Having said that, it appears that the film is only available in Japanese with English subtitles.
Final thoughts
It is safe to say that the future of anime in India is bright. A couple of years ago, Indian fans resorted to signing petitions, hoping Makoto Shinkai would notice. After such extreme efforts, Weathering With You was released in India. Makoto Shinkai himself attended the premiere of Suzume, and the movie is also available in Hindi dub.
The Makoto Shinkai Film Festival is proof that anime is gaining a considerable amount of traction in India. The community is quite happy, as plenty of movie distributors will look to bring the latest anime movies to the country.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.