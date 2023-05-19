Makoto Shinkai Film Festival in India: List of cities, films, and reactions

Makoto Shinkai Film Festival is one of the most anticipated events that the Indian anime and manga community is looking forward to attending. This event is scheduled to begin on May 19, 2023. The director was well-received by the Indian audience when he came to Mumbai for Suzume’s premiere. The director also took part in a Q&A session that fans seemed to have enjoyed.

PVR, in association with CoMix Wave Films, Japanese Film Festival India, and the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, is conducting the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival in India, which will take place in over 100 locations across the country. The complete list of films has already been made public, and it is safe to say that it is quite exciting.

Makoto Shinkai Film Festival: Locations and movie lineup

Locations

Mumbai

Pune

Nasik

Ahmedabad

Vadodara

Surat

Gandhinagar

Allahabad

Dehradun

Delhi

Kanpur

Lucknow

Noida

Amritsar

Chandigarh

Faridabad

Gurgaon

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Mohali

Bangalore

Mysore

Mangalore

Hyderabad

Vijayawada

Vizag

Aurangabad

Royapettah

Anna Nagar

Velachery

Coimbatore

Kochi

Trivandrum

Calicut

Kota

Jaipur

Udaipur

Nagpur

Raipur

Indore

Gwalior

Kolkata

Patna

Ranchi

Bhubaneswar

Rourkela

Guwahati

List of movies that will be a part of the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival

P V R C i n e m a s @_PVRCinemas

Weathering with You was Makoto Shinkai's first film to be released in India. We are excited to launch the movie's trailer once again and announce its return to Indian cinemas! The movie revolves around the story of a high-school boy who runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who…

Your Name

5 Centimeters Per Second

Suzume

Weathering With You

Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below

These are some of Makoto Shinkai’s most popular films of all time. When 5 Centimeters Per Second was released, it garnered a lot of attention since it was a visual masterpiece. The director subsequently established the standard for overall animation and storyline.

P V R C i n e m a s @_PVRCinemas We are excited to launch the first trailer from the Makoto Shinkai film festival and this one is a classic that you've all been eagerly waiting for! Your Name. tells the story of two teenagers who share a profound, magical connection upon discovering that they are swapping…

Fans express their excitement over the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival

One of the most common responses we could see from the Indian anime community was to experience Your Name on the big screen. What is widely considered Makoto Shinkai’s greatest work, Your Name, never made it to the Indian theaters. This movie enjoyed massive success and broke box office records. It is no surprise that the fans in India are incredibly excited to watch this movie on the big screens.

VeYu @VisheshMaurya5 @PicturesPVR @shinkaimakoto @JFF_India @JFNewDelhi @CWF_EN I'M SO MUCH EXCITED WATCHED YOUR NAME MORE THAN 50 TIMES , I'LL BE REALLY SAD IF IT NOT RELEASE IN MY CITY, I REALLY WANNA EXPERIENCE IT ON BIG SCREEN

Ali @zer0osu @_PVRCinemas It had always been my dream to watch this in the theatres I'm so excited

Ananya @Ananya_Aravind
Akshita M. @dronkyoda You need to know that IISER is actually two hours away from the city Looked forward to watching Suzume throughout the exam season and it's screening at one absurd time in Trivandrum
Totally agreed!!! But there will be Makoto Shinkai Film festival where all his movies are gonna be screened in India throughout all PVR Cinemas! Excited for the anime films airing in India

The entire community is hyped, and plenty of fans have also expressed interest in watching the movies in Hindi dub. In light of this, one could contend that dubbing a film, regardless of language, will affect the overall experience. Having said that, it appears that the film is only available in Japanese with English subtitles.

LUFFYTARO @LUFFYTARO_N7 3 Days left for Makoto Shinkai Film Festival !!!

Final thoughts

It is safe to say that the future of anime in India is bright. A couple of years ago, Indian fans resorted to signing petitions, hoping Makoto Shinkai would notice. After such extreme efforts, Weathering With You was released in India. Makoto Shinkai himself attended the premiere of Suzume, and the movie is also available in Hindi dub.

The Makoto Shinkai Film Festival is proof that anime is gaining a considerable amount of traction in India. The community is quite happy, as plenty of movie distributors will look to bring the latest anime movies to the country.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

