PVR announces Makoto Shinkai Film Festival in India

The Makoto Shinkai Film Festival, a celebration of the works of one of Japan's most celebrated anime filmmakers, has been announced by PVR in the wake of the tremendous success of the anime Suzume No Tojimari. Some of Shinkai's most cherished films, including Your Name, 5 Centimetres Per Second, Weathering With You, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, and more, will be shown during the festival.

This is a wonderful chance for anime enthusiasts in India to enjoy Shinkai's stunning animation and spellbinding storyline on a large screen. The festival, which is scheduled to start on May 19, 2023, looks to be a must-attend occasion for anime fans around the nation.

Makoto Shinkai Film Festival will feature five of the director's films

The Film Festival will feature some of Shinkai's Finest Works:

- YOUR NAME

- 5 CM PER SECOND

- Weathering With You

- SUZUME & More!!



Film Festival is coming to Indian Cinemas from MAY 19th Onwards!!

The recent success of Suzume no Tojimari's screening at PVR led the cinema chain to announce the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival, which is set to take place in select cinemas across the country starting May 19. Considering Suzume's screening has broken previous box office records in just ten days and has earned around seven crore, the latest announcement of the film festival is a great news for Shinkai fans.

The Oscar-nominated Your Name, directed by Makoto Shinkai, which has become one of the all-time highest-grossing animated films, will be screened at the festival. In the movie, a guy named Taki from Tokyo and a small village girl named Mitsuha wake up one day to discover that their souls have exchanged bodies with each other. This then sets off a touching and moving journey of love and sorrow.

5 Centimetres Per Second, a heartbreaking narrative about the transient nature of love and the effect it can have on our lives, is another movie that fans shouldn't miss. The movie is a visual marvel with gorgeous cinematography and a sad plot that will make viewers feel nostalgic and longing.

Another Makoto Shinkai hit, Weathering With You, will be shown during the festival. The story follows an youngster who runs away to Tokyo, which ultimately leads to the fateful meeting with his love interest who has the ability to deliver rain. While the movie deals with some important subjects related to climate change, it offers viewers a message of hope through a lovely and inspiring tale.

The last movie that will be screened is Children Who Chase Lost Voices. Each movie displays Shinkai's distinct storytelling technique along with breathtaking visual flair, creating an experience that will live in one's memory forever.

As of yet, the venues of the film's screenings have not been announced. Moreover, the full schedule of the film screenings are yet to be released, so Shinkai fans are requested to wait for additional details that may be released by next week.

