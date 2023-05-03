Where to watch Weathering with You? Streaming platforms explored

Besides being an absolute gem, Weathering with You is best known for introducing Makoto Shinkai as a global phenomenon, alongside his 2015 contemporary classic Your Name. A master of his craft, Shinkai’s movies have set the benchmark for modern Japanese animation and is often hailed as the Miyazaki of the new generation. Some of his best works include Garden of Words, 5 Centimeters Per Second and Children Who Chase Lost Voices to name a few.

In this article, we will explore the various options viewers can avail to watch Weathering with You and talk about Makoto SHinkai and his future projects.

is Weathering with You available for streaming?

Currently, the movie Weathering with You is available for online streaming only on HBO Max. Alternatively, viewers residing in the US can also rent or purchase the movie from the following platforms- Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes. However, the movie is not available globally on these platforms as of yet.

Weathering with You, which came out a year after the global hit Your Name, boasts a beautiful coming-of-age love story, in tandem with Shinkai’s signature breathtaking animation. The story follows a girl’s supernatural ability to control the weather and the bond she forges with a young boy as they make use of the power to help people. The story complements an underlying theme that explores the relationship between nature and the human spirit.

Shinkai’s latest movie Suzume, or Suzume no Tojimari as it is known in Japan, was released in 2022 and had its US premiere on 14 April 2023. Once again, his genius had exceeded all expectations, with the movie going on to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year in Japan. Shinkai also recently visited India to attend the premiere of Suzume in Mumbai on 20 April. The director was reported saying that he felt like a rockstar owing to the adoration he received from the Indian fans.

With the recent international release of Suzume, fans have already started wondering when Shinkai will begin his next project. Although it might be a while before we get to witness his new work, we are certain that he will definitely return with his new creation. His artistry and vision is sure to amaze us tenfold in the future and who knows, we might not have experienced the pinnacle of his creative prowess yet.

Here is how the movie Weathering with You is summarized in the official website of Rotten Tomatoes where the movie enjoys a whopping 96% on the Audience Score:

"The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future."

It continues:

"He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky..."

