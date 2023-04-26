Attack on Titan director shares Eren Yeager teaser ahead of Final Part

The second part of Attack on Titan Final season part 3 is set to be released during the Fall 2023 season, which denotes the months of October to December. No release date for this part has been announced as of yet, but much fanfare and debate surround Mappa's division and production of the conclusion to Hajime Isayama’s Magnum Opus.

Given that no concrete news about it has been revealed since the airing of the first part of Attack on Titan Final season part 3, fans have been eager for any crumb of content they can find from the creators. However, the Director of the final season, Yuichiro Hayashi, recently released a sketch of Eren Yeager.

Director of Attack on Titan Final season releases a sketch of Eren Yeager from his workbook

The illustration depicts Eren Yeager in his post-Titan transformation visage, taken somewhere between the time of his departure from and subsequent return to the Island of Paradis. The sketch dates back to April 1, 2021, and is dedicated to one of his colleagues. The influence of Attack on Titan Final season part 1 on the art style is apparent, or rather one can easily discern the influence of director Hayashi’s art style on the art of the final season part 1. However, it seems to have mellowed out in the subsequent parts.

Fans reacted to this piece of art with gusto and excitement, while recognizing that this artwork has very little relevance to or influence on the upcoming final part of the saga. What this denotes is the continuous presence of the creators in the fandom even during the gap between two seasons. This also serves to keep fans hooked on the promise of a grand finale and to remind everyone that Isayama’s story begins and ends with Eren Yeager.

Current status of Attack on Titan Final season

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga was serialized by Kodansha Publication's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from September 2009 to April 2021. The manga consists of 139 chapters divided into 34 tankobon volumes. Another additional chapter was later released as a conclusion to the story. Of these, 134 chapters have been adapted into 88 episodes spread across 4 seasons, the latest of which is divided into 3 parts.

The final season part 3 is further divided into two parts, the first of which aired as an hour-long episode segregated into two chapters on March 4, 2023. The remaining chapters, The Battle of Heaven and Earth (chapter 135), Dedicate Your Heart (chapter 136), Titans (chapter 137), A Long Dream (chapter 138), and Toward the Tree on That Hill (chapter 139), will be animated in the climactic and conclusive part, which the Japanese description simply calls “Kanketsu-Hen” or “Conclusion.”

Poll : 0 votes