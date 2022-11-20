Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama explains his thought process behind the ending and his future plans

During his panel at Anime NYC on November 19, mangaka Hajime Isayama declared that he has no future plans of writing another manga, making Attack on Titan his first and last manga. This was Isayama’s first appearance in Anime NYC, where he engaged in a fan sign event on November 18.

The next day he was a part of the Attack on Titan panel on the main stage of the convention, where he answered several queries regarding his vision for the future and his journey as the creator of the popular series, and shared his trepidation regarding the ending of the series.

Hajime Isayama declares that he won’t write another manga after Attack on Titan

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Attack on Titan Mangaka Hajime Isayama Message to Fans at Anime NYC Attack on Titan Mangaka Hajime Isayama Message to Fans at Anime NYC https://t.co/IiDKf6RrOC

Isayama had previously requested Attack on Titan fans to be kind to him during this appearance on foreign soil. The ending of the series is one of the most controversial ones in the industry and many fans have heavily criticized the mangaka for his creative choices after the publication of the chapter. Now that the final part of the final season of the anime is set to release in 2023, many fans hope for an anime original ending.

However, during the criticism process, some readers took it too far by attacking the mangaka’s person and even issuing death threats on social platforms. Needless to say, Isayama was both frightened and hurt by such a reaction and has generally maintained a reticent persona in the media. However. The reception at the Anime NYC panel was both positive and polite, leading the mangaka to shed some tears of relief.

Attack on Titan Facts @Brownstragic Isayama said Kaji yukis performance influenced him to end the manga the way he did. Kaji made Isayama believe Eren was a good guy so he ended the manga that way and he’s sorry about that because he feels he failed. Originally AoT was supposed to end like Kaji twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Isayama said Kaji yukis performance influenced him to end the manga the way he did. Kaji made Isayama believe Eren was a good guy so he ended the manga that way and he’s sorry about that because he feels he failed. Originally AoT was supposed to end like Kaji twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v0rWWdhMOx

Isayama elaborated that he was influenced by Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor of Eren Yeager in the Attack on Titan anime. As Kaji’s empathetic performance established Eren as a “good guy”, the mangaka rethought his stance and tried to shift his ending to fit the portrayal of his protagonist in the anime.

He struggled with the ending, going through writer’s block before finally deciding how to conclude his saga. He stated that he is still unsure if he has overcome that struggle, and is still plagued by doubts about whether or not he has “landed it.” However, the convention-goers were quick to reassure him that they appreciate him and his hard work.

Final thoughts

Isayama in tears at Anime NYC (Image via Fancam/Anime NYC)

Isayama revealed that he initially wanted to title his saga “Humans vs Titans”. The creator shared his tumultuous path to fame, disclosing that initially, he felt that his art was subpar. Isayama further shared that the character Gabi Braun was influenced by Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, and Falco Grice was made in the image of Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad.

Isayama's drawings for fans during the convention (Image via Sportskeeda)

Isayama stated that he does not have any plans to continue in the industry as such, which includes both manga and anime. It appears that Attack on Titan will remain his sole work for the time being. However, the fans present at the event reiterated what the fandom already knew, that Isayama is extremely humble and polite, and his presence at the panel was a delight.

