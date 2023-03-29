Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film overtakes Weathering with You

One of the most critically acclaimed anime films of the past year has been Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari, heavily praised by critics around the world. The film’s incredible success can only be rightfully called the culmination of a multi-year effort by Shinkai on producing and releasing it.

Shinkai’s efforts with Suzume are certainly being rewarded, especially given the latest earning reports for the film at the Japanese box office as of Sunday, March 26. Unsurprisingly, Shinkai’s latest film was recently announced to have passed one of his previous films, Weathering With You, in lifetime Japanese box office earnings.

Shinkai continues to outdo himself as Suzume no Tojimari eclipses 14 billion yen of Weathering With You at Japan's box offices

Per the latest box office reports as of Sunday, March 26, Suzume had earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 Japanese yen, equivalent to roughly 109 million USD. This total surpasses the 14.23 billion yen lifetime Japanese box office earnings of his previous film, Weathering With You.

The latest figures for Shinkai’s latest film also have it ranked as the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan. The film eclipses Weathering With You on the latter list, pushing Shinkai’s previous work down to the ninth spot as of this article’s writing.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo now sits directly above Shinkai’s latest outing on both lists, with a total of 15.50 billion yen in lifetime box office earnings, which is equivalent to roughly 118 million USD. With the film likely to have several months left in its presence at Japanese box offices, it’ll almost certainly pass Ponyo for the 13th and seventh spots, respectively, at some point soon.

Suzume first opened at #1 on November 11, 2022, selling 1.33 million tickets for roughly 1.38 billion yen (about 13.5 million USD) in its first three days in theaters. For perspective, the film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai’s beloved and acclaimed your name. film, the self-proclaimed favorite anime film of many fans.

The film follows the eponymous protagonist Suzume Iwato, a 17 year old high school girl living with her aunt in Kyushu. One morning on her way to school, she encounters a young man searching for abandoned areas with doors. She tells him about and accompanies him to a nearby abandoned onsen resort, finding a door standing alone on its frame, beginning a truly life-changing experience for the young girl.

