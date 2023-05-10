Makoto Shinkai hails Suzume no Tojimari supremacy after setting major universal milestone

Suzume no Tojimari, the most recent movie from renowned filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, has been causing a stir at the box office internationally. The movie, which follows a little girl called Suzume as she journeys throughout Japan to stop mysterious doors from emerging, has achieved a significant milestone at the global box office.

The movie became the highest-grossing anime movie ever to open in China, surpassing its Japanese budget of 180 million dollars in a matter of weeks.

In a series of tweets, creator Shinkai expressed his joy and appreciation for the movie's success, saying it signalled a new stage in the international box office for Japanese animation.

Suzume no Tojimari breaks box office records in China and Japan

Makoto Shinkai claimed that the Suzume no Tojimari's phenomenal success in China, where it swiftly smashed box office records and made more than 752 million yuan (about $14.66 billion) in less than four weeks, represents a pivotal point in the history of anime.

Even though he accepted that the present box office record may be surpassed in the future, he expressed his sincere gratitude to all the overseas viewers who helped the movie.

He wrote:

"This is the first time in history that a film that grossed over 10 billion yen domestically has even surpassed that amount in one foreign country, Suzume also ranked first among all Japanese films at the overseas box office.”

He continued:

"Personally, I feel that the global box office of Japanese animation has entered another phase, It is also the result of what various other films have been building up to.”

Shinkai further appreciated the unique connection that Japanese animation has with audiences around the world, which has allowed it to achieve such incredible success. Fans of anime and animation alike should be excited to see what the future holds for the Japanese animation industry and its ability to continue to captivate audiences on a global scale.

He further wrote:

“I am sure the record of Suzume will be overwritten in the not-too-distant future. Anyway, I would like to thank all the foreign audiences who saw our foreign productions in theaters.”

In the end Shinkai also added.

“The box office in Japan will continue (I will announce the event in the near future!) and I will be going to India for the premiere tomorrow. I hope you enjoy it!”

Shinkai's message is proof of the enormous strength of Japanese animation and its capacity to engage viewers all around the world. Suzume no Tojimari's success in China and its great performance throughout the world demonstrate how adaptable and vibrant the Japanese animation industry has never been.

