Suzume No Tojimari causes a stir at the Indian box office

Suzume No Tojimari is a Japanese animated fantasy film that is currently creating a sensation at the Indian and worldwide box office. The film was released in India on April 21, 2023, and has been holding its own against Salman Khan's box office juggernaut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with both movies being released on Eid.

The film has managed to earn a decent collection in India and has grossed a total of almost 300 million worldwide. It has already become one of the top five highest-grossing anime movies of all time, and will look to surpass global sensations such as Spirited Away and Your Name in the coming weeks.

Suzume No Tojimari holds its own at the India box office

Suzume no Tojimari was released in India on April 21, 2023, by PVR Pictures. The film earned around 3.79 cr on its first weekend, being released across 250 screens in 85 cities. According to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the executive director of PVR INOX, the film is expected to have a lifetime collection of around 10 crores ( $1.2 million).

Suzume no Tojimari, being released on Eid, faced tough competition from Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite that, the film has managed to earn a respectable figure on the first weekend and will look to keep up the same pace in the coming weeks.

Director Makoto Shinkai is famously known for films such as Weathering with You, 5 Centimeters per Second, and Your Name, with these films being popular all over India. Thus, it is expected that Suzume no Tojimari will also be a hit across India.

Suzume no Tojimari has earned almost around $300 million worldwide, surpassing other popular films such as One Piece Film: Red, Howl's Moving Castle, and The First Slam Dunk.

It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Japanese animated film of all time, with Makoto Shinaki's own film, Your Name, in third position with a whopping $382 million. The second spot on that list is held by Spirited Away ($395 million), with the undisputed first being Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train ($507 million).

Thus, it'll be an uphill battle for Shinkai's new film to break into the top three. However, with China and South Korea's box office collection of the film reaching astronomical heights, the film's total collection is expected to soar to brand-new heights in the coming weeks.

According to Suzume no Tojimari's official website, the film is described as:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins of the mountains as if it were the only thing left from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door."

The synopsis continues:

"Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Suzume no Tojimari is a masterfully crafted film with a powerful narrative, beautiful voice acting, and stellar animation. It is a must-watch for every anime enthusiast in the world who is a fan of Makoto Shinkai's brand of storytelling and world-building.

