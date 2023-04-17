Suzume no Tojimari to release additional artwork with comments from Makoto Shinkai

Suzume no Tojimari is arguably one of the most anticipated anime movies to release this year, and the team has announced exciting news for its fans. According to Natalie, a popular Japanese Entertainment news website, an art collection that comprises all the places Suzume has visited will be exhibited.

This new set of artworks will also be accompanied by comments from the movie's creator, Makoto Shinkai. According to the aforementioned source, the art collection with Makoto Shinkai's comments will be released on May 1, 2023.

Makoto Shinkai is known for creating some of the most breathtaking films, replete with picturesque frames that account for an unparalleled visual experience. Suzume no Tojimari has performed incredibly well over the past few weeks, breaking box office records set by an impressive set of films.

The movie is set to release in India, and there is a sense of anticipation within the anime and manga community. Let us take a look at how the movie has performed so far.

How did Suzume no Tojimari fare after its release?

The movie performed excellently across the globe (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Suzume no Tojimari is the fourth highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, earning a staggering 256 million USD as of April 14, 2023. Despite One Piece’s popularity, Makoto Shinkai’s movie has already blown past One Piece: Red. The movie is set to climb up the ranking board as it aims to outperform another Makoto Shinkai movie, Your Name.

This film is set to screen in India, and the signs are positive. The Indian fanbase is awaiting its release with much anticipation and, therefore, could impact the global rankings after its screening.

Its popularity is so high that Makoto Shinkai himself will attend the premiere scheduled to take place in Mumbai. He will be handing out autographs and taking part in a Q&A session. This event will take place on April 20, 2023, and the bookings are now open.

Suzume no Tojimari’s plot in brief

Suzume Iwato had an odd encounter with a mysterious man, Souta Munakata. He was in search of places that were abandoned a long time ago. She found this request to be quite strange. However, she didn’t pay much attention to this and decided to show him the way to a ruin she knew of. After this interaction, her curiosity got the best of her. She visited the place herself and found a door.

Beyond this door was a world filled with magic and wonders. As she stood there, she picked up a strange-looking object that she thought was a rock, but it turned out to be a cat that ran away from her. Naturally, this startled the young woman, and she headed back to the school.

This was a grave error since she forgot to close the door. She didn’t realize that evil entities from that world could enter Japan and take over the country. This could cause absolute mayhem and chaos. She resolved to fix this issue by teaming up with Munakata.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

