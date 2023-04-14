Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari expected to be one of the highest-grossing films in India

Suzume no Tojimari, helmed by popular filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, has put up staggering numbers when it comes to global earnings. One of the most anticipated anime movie releases of this year, the movie has earned about $256.1 million USD as of today (figures provided by Box Office Mojo).

These numbers are definitely expected to soar higher since Suzume is all set to be released in India soon on April 21. In the recent past, anime films have been gaining a ton of traction in India, and PVR Cinemas has rightfully capitalized on this opportunity.

Given Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and One Piece: Red’s success, one can say with certainty that anime fans will be heading to the big screens to catch up on Suzume.

Taking a look at Suzume no Tojimari's global collection

A breathtaking still from the movie (Image via CoMix Wave Films and Makoto Shinkai)

At the time of writing this article, Suzume has earned $256,180,000 USD. This makes Makoto Shinkai's latest offering the fourth highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Its screening in India will certainly impact the overall rankings and fans can expect a great reception.

Given that the movie performed better than One Piece: Red across the globe, chances are that the same trend will be observed in India as well. PVR Cinemas is gearing up for a record-breaking opening, and there is a sense of anticipation among Indian fans. The movie is expected to perform quite well in India, given how hyped the anime and manga community is.

Sakaeko @sakaeko_arts There was a fan screening in India for Suzume no tojimari thank goodness I decided to watch the early fan only release These posters are amazing #Suzume go watch it in theatres on 21st April my fellow Indian weebs There was a fan screening in India for Suzume no tojimari thank goodness I decided to watch the early fan only release These posters are amazing 😍 #Suzume go watch it in theatres on 21st April my fellow Indian weebs https://t.co/33WvzdpbJ5

Suzume, all set to release in India, will see Makoto Shinkai present for its premiere

Makoto Shinkai will be visiting India for the autograph session that will take place on April 19, and the movie’s premiere that will take place on April 20, 2023. Following the premiere, the venue will host a Q&A session in which the director will provide the attendees with his inputs.

The venue for the event is PVR Cinemas in Citi Mall, located in Andheri West, Mumbai. The multiplex chain will be hosting another round of fan screenings, scheduled to take place on April 16.

The movie will be available in theaters from April 21 across various cities, including Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, and more. Fans are incredibly excited to see another movie from the same director who created masterpieces such as Your Name and Garden of Words.

More about Suzume's plot in brief

One day, Suzume Iwato encounters a strange man named Souta Munakata. The latter is in search of abandoned places and the young woman directs him towards an old ruin. However, her own curiosity leads her to the very destination where she reveals the man she met earlier.

When she reaches the place, she comes across an odd door, beyond which lies a magical world. At first, she picks up an object that she thinks is a stone, however, it turns into a cat and flees the scene. This startles her, and she runs back towards her school.

Little does she know that leaving the door open would have dire consequences. Leaving the door open would allow evil creatures from the other world to enter Japan and destroy it. She realizes her mistake and teams up with Souta Munakata to resolve her errors.

