Suzume no Tojimari on track to cross $1 million during opening weekend in North America

On Friday, April 14, 2023, Sony Pictures revealed that Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari film has already made quite a big splash at the North American box offices ahead of its official release. Preview screenings held at 2,028 theaters on Thursday, April 13, saw the film gross roughly 680 thousand US dollars.

While unfortunately and noticeably less than the preview screening numbers Shinkai’s previous film, Weathering With You, was able to pull, the numbers are still encouraging. Similarly, this suggests that there’s a strong demand for the Suzume no Tojimari film from North American viewers, with the opening weekend box office numbers expected to be impressive.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Suzume no Tojimari news, as well as recaps previously announced release information and more.

Suzume no Tojimari poised for North American box office domination given fairly successful preview screenings

anizeen.com 🌸 @anizeen Suzume Anime Movie Tickets Now on Sale in North America Suzume Anime Movie Tickets Now on Sale in North America https://t.co/eegpEpkWMQ

As mentioned above, Sony Pictures revealed the North American preview screenings for Suzume no Tojimari to have grossed 680 thousand US dollars across 2,028 theaters. While this is significantly less than the Weathering With You preview screenings, which grossed over 3 million US dollars across two days, it’s still an impressive haul.

Furthermore, it bodes well for the opening box office weekend success of the film, which will be available in a significantly higher number of theaters than the preview screenings were. The film opens today, Friday, April 14, and will offer fans the choice to watch either the English dubbed version of the film or the original Japanese dubbed version with English subtitles.

The film’s Japanese run, meanwhile, has been incredibly successful so far. The film opened at number 1 on November 11, selling 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (roughly 13.46 million USD) in its first three days. It sold roughly 40% more tickets and earned about 47% more than Shinkai’s Your Name film, considered one of the best anime films of all time.

Manfred @KouheiKurono Suzume no Tojimari made it into my top 3 anime movies of all time. I loved every second of it. The movie was almost perfect. Suzume no Tojimari made it into my top 3 anime movies of all time. I loved every second of it. The movie was almost perfect.

Suzume no Tojimari has also sold roughly 15% more tickets and earned roughly 15% more in Japanese theaters than Weathering With You has. The former film now holds the title of having the strongest opening three days of any of Shinkai’s films. As of Sunday, the film had earned a cumulative total of over 14.3 billion yen (about 109 million USD), surpassing the lifetime earnings of Weathering With You.

The film is now the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan, as well as being the 14th highest-earning film, period, of all time in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo sits directly above it in both rankings at 15.5 billion yen, an earnings value that many expect Shinkai’s latest film to surpass.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and, live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes