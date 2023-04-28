Do Suzume and Souta end up together in Suzume no Tojimari? Explained

Suzume no Tojimari is a Japanese animated fantasy film that is winning over the hearts of millions worldwide. This Makoto Shinkai film is a profound story about coming to terms with your past and delivers an important message about nature and the destruction it can cause.

Suzume no Tojimari is the story of a 17-year-old girl named Suzume, who one day comes across a mysterious man named Souta Munaka who is tasked with closing isolated doors that appear all across Japan. These doors act as an entrance to a giant supernatural worm capable of causing earthquakes.

Thus, Suzume sets out on a journey with Souta to assist him close the doors and ends up falling for him. The open-ended nature of the film has made fans wonder whether the pair will end up together or not.

Souta promises Suzume to visit her after securing the safety of other doors in Suzume no Tojimari's ending

Suzume and Souta as seen in the film (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

In Suzume no Tojimari, a beautiful and complicated relationship develops between the main character of the film, Suzume, and a man named Souta Munaka. The two first meet in a quiet town in Kyushu where Souta asks Suzume for directions to the nearby ruins, saying that he was looking for a door.

Suzume visits the ruins as well and unknowingly releases a guardian deity, leading to a giant supernatural "worm" causing earthquakes to be freed.

Suzume and Souta manage to seal the first door with difficulty, after which Suzume dresses the wound Souta got from the ordeal. They are then visited by a cat who turns out to be the guardian deity Daijin.

He transforms Souta into the kid's chair that Suzume had kept as her mother's memory. This leads to the two embarking on a journey all across Japan to find Daijin and closing other doors that are appearing throughout the land.

Young Suzume as seen in Suzume no Tojimari (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

In the finale of Suzume no Tojimari, Suzume and Souta effectively seal the worm, preventing it from being released into the real world. With Daijin and his twin deity Sadajin turning into keystones, they help in trapping the supernatural earthquake-causing worm in the Ever-After realm.

Following that, Suzume meets her younger self in the Ever-After and comforts her that the future will be better and gifts her the chair that her mother had built for her before her death.

Older Suzume and Souta then exit the Ever After realm, finally ending their journey while also falling for each other. In a somewhat post-credit scene, we meet with all the other characters present in the film as well.

Souta can be seen telling Suzume that the weight of people's feelings is what quells the land and that he has to close all other doors that have appeared all across Japan.

Suzume no Tojimari characters (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

He then boards the train before hugging Suzume and thanking her for saving him, while also promising to come see her when his work is done. Thus, we can safely assume that although they have gone their separate ways in the end, they are still in love with each other and will one day be reunited once again.

Suzume no Tojimari's conclusion is intentionally open-ended so that viewers draw their own conclusions to the story. This way, there remains a bit of mystery to their big adventure and a bit of longing that Suzume and Souta will one day once again meet and live happily ever after.

It's a bittersweet send-off that people in love often experience in reality, making the film even more profound and meaningful.

