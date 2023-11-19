Top 10 demon anime series that you should watch 

Demons and the supernatural have always been popular themes in the demon anime genre. Something is captivating about menacing demonic forces and entities from other realms. Many great anime feature demons as central characters or critical parts of the story. This allows animators to dream up visually striking demonic characters and dark fantasy settings. It also lets writers explore philosophical questions about the nature of good and evil.

Anime is a perfect medium for supernatural stories due to the creative freedom animation provides. Studios can bring to life everything from a historically inspired demon slayer to a cute girl possessed by a demon lord. Violence, gore, and horror can also be pushed further in animated demon anime than in live-action. At its best, demon anime blends exciting action sequences with moral dilemmas, memorable characters, and thought-provoking themes.

Here is a look at 10 of the best demon anime series worth watching for their unique takes on the supernatural genre.

10 must-see demon anime series that will captivate you

1. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer has skyrocketed to become one of the most popular modern anime, particularly within the demon anime genre. It tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked and killed by demons. His sister Nezuko survives, but a demon's cursed bite transforms her into a demon. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to turn his sister human again and battle the demon threat. Demon Slayer stands out for its beautiful animation and sympathetic characters that viewers become invested in.

Tanjiro is an excellent protagonist with a solid moral core and a caring nature. His dedication to protecting his sister despite her transformation is touching. It also features thrilling and well-animated fight sequences as Tanjiro and other demon slayers take on more powerful demons.

The demon designs creatively combine elements like multiple heads, long twisting necks, weird bloodshot eyes, and other disturbing features. Demon Slayer combines loveable characters with scary demons, creating a hugely engaging anime.

2. Ao no Exorcist (Blue Exorcist)

Ao no Exorcist (Blue Exorcist) (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ao no Exorcist follows Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Satan. After demons kill his guardian, Rin decides to become an exorcist. He enrolls at the True Cross Academy to learn to battle demons and ultimately prepare for a confrontation with his demon father. Ao no Exorcist features excellent animation and thrilling action sequences as Rin learns to harness his demon powers. The mix of supernatural, action, drama, and even humor makes Ao no Exorcist an entertaining watch in the demon anime genre.

Rin is a great protagonist who struggles with accepting his demonic nature while holding onto his humanity. He and his brother Yukio have an engaging dynamic as Rin learns more about exorcism and takes on powerful demons. The anime also builds an exciting world around the True Cross Academy for exorcists.

The designs of the demon characters are creative, with elements like bat wings, skulls, multiple eyes, and other sinister features. Ao no Exorcist delivers an exciting demon-hunting adventure and a thoughtful story about identity.

3. Hellsing

Hellsing (Image via Gonzo)

For a darker take on demon hunting, Hellsing is an excellent choice. It follows the Hellsing organization and its top agent, Alucard, as they battle against vampires and other supernatural threats. Alucard is a mighty vampire, allowing him to go head-to-head with other deadly creatures. Hellsing has gothic visuals and large amounts of violence as Alucard ruthlessly hunts down enemies. It also features interesting moral dilemmas on using monsters to kill monsters, a common theme in demon anime.

Alucard makes for an intimidating protagonist as an ancient vampire working for humans to eliminate other vampires. He has a creepy design with glowing red eyes, a red hat and coat, and a fanged grin. Additionally, the animation brings to life his vampiric powers and bloodthirsty fighting style.

Hellsing builds an engaging world depicting the Hellsing organization and Vatican forces waging war against supernatural forces threatening Britain. If you want a darker, bloodier demon anime, Hellsing is a great choice.

4. Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

Devilman Crybaby provides a mature, modern take on the classic Devilman manga series, elevating the demon anime genre. Teenager Akira becomes possessed by the demon Amon to gain the power to fight hostile demons invading the human world.

However, he struggles to retain his humanity while harnessing his demon side. Devilman Crybaby stands out for its stylish animation and willingness to be gory and provocative. The dynamic character arcs and moral questions elevate it above a standard supernatural action series.

Akira's gradual transformation from a timid teenager into a powerful Devilman is one of the highlights of the anime. Seeing him gain demonic features like horns, wings, and claws while battling to protect his loved ones makes for a compelling story.

The demon designs are also fantastic, with grotesque and unique looks for the various demons he fights. With its darker tone, nudity, and violence, Devilman Crybaby puts a mature spin on the classic demon-possession story.

5. Black Butler

Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Black Butler offers a supernatural mystery following Ciel Phantomhive, a young noble who hires the demon Sebastian as his butler. Ciel seeks to get revenge on those who wronged him and killed his parents. Sebastian must follow Ciel's orders while helping him investigate strange events.

This unusual premise establishes an interesting master-servant dynamic while delivering intriguing supernatural crime cases. It seamlessly blends historical fiction, mystery, and a dark, otherworldly element, making Black Butler a standout demon anime.

Sebastian makes for an exciting concept as a demon butler, and his refined, almost charming demonic nature creates some humor. The art and animation bring to life 1800s England in an elegant way. Black Butler also has some disturbing undertones, as Sebastian sometimes shows his true evil demonic instincts when confronting enemies. The mix of butler comedy, mystery plots, and demon action make Black Butler a unique and engaging supernatural anime.

6. Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

No anime list would be complete without the influential dark fantasy series Berserk. It centers on the cursed character Guts and his battle against demonic forces and cruel fate. Guts lives in a medieval, demon-filled world and wields a massive sword to get revenge on those who wronged him.

Berserk features intense violence and some horror elements while primarily focusing on complex character development and moral struggles. The striking visual style and captivating tone make Berserk a must-see for demon anime fans.

Guts makes for an iconic antihero protagonist, a brooding warrior with a dark past relentlessly hunting down demons and apostles. The demonic designs in this demon anime are grotesque and creative, capturing a frighteningly inhuman look. Berserk also has masterful worldbuilding, giving life to its medieval setting, teeming with demons, religious fanaticism, and political scheming.

Beneath the excellent fights with monsters, Berserk tells a deeper story of a man struggling against his destiny and inner darkness.

7. Mononoke

Mononoke (Image via Toei Animation)

Mononoke focuses more on Japanese folklore and the supernatural, making it an exceptional addition to the demon anime genre. The nameless protagonist is the "Medicine Seller," who faces down Mononoke - dangerous spirits that manifest from negative human emotions.

Each story arc is carefully structured, with the Medicine Seller uncovering clues about the Form, Truth, and Reason behind the mononoke before engaging it. In addition to its interesting episodic structure, Mononoke features a unique visual style with vibrant colors and clear influences from traditional Japanese art.

The Mononokeke spirits have an eerie and compelling design combining human, animal, and supernatural features. The Medicine Seller is an intriguing mystic character who relies on his knowledge instead of strength to dispel the Mononoke. Mononoke blends an appreciation of traditional Japanese folk tales with a modern anime presentation. The result is a series with meaningful themes and stories and a striking visual style.

8. Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

In a similar vein to Mononoke with a more mystical take on the supernatural, Mushishi offers a unique slice-of-life series in the realm of demon anime. It follows the wandering protagonist, Ginko, who investigates "mushi" - primitive spirits that cause mysterious phenomena. Instead of violence, Mushishi focuses on strange tales and the impact of music on isolated communities living in the shadow of the spiritual world.

The emphasis on discovering more about the mushi makes for an episodic and thoughtful anime full of atmosphere.

Ginko makes for an unconventional protagonist, a relaxed mystic seeking to learn more about mushi instead of destroying them. Each episode builds up an eerie and haunting story around the mushi that manifests. The mushi designs are inspired by nature, like wisps of smoke, swirling water, glowing plants, or floating jellyfish-like creatures. For fans looking for a slower-paced, atmospheric take on spirits, Mushishi crafts creative modern Japanese folktales.

9. Blood Lad

Blood Lad (Image via Brain's Base)

Blood Lad, a captivating demon anime, follows Staz, a vampire boss of a demon gang in the demon world. When a human girl named Fuyumi wanders into his territory, Staz is thrilled to meet an actual human. However, a rival demon accidentally kills Fuyumi, turning her into a ghost. Staz vows to help return Fuyumi to life while defending his turf in the demon city. Blood Lad mixes an eccentric cast of demons, slapstick comedy, and paranormal action for a unique supernatural adventure.

Staz makes for a goofy antihero protagonist, obsessed with human culture while struggling to maintain his reputation. The designs of the demons run wild, with plant demons, Frankenstein-esque demons, Witch demons, and more. Blood Lad balances its dark setting in the demon world with light comedy and an optimistic hero. The dynamic between Staz and Fuyumi and how far Staz goes to help him makes for an engaging paranormal buddy adventure.

10. Dororo

Dororo (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Dororo is a recent remake of a classic manga. It is set in feudal Japan and follows a young Ronin warrior named Hyakkimaru. As a baby, he was cursed by demons, leaving him without limbs, organs, eyes, ears, etc. Hyakkimaru tries to defeat 48 demons to reclaim his missing body parts and humanity. He is helped by a young orphan named Dororo. Together, they face many supernatural threats and ethical dilemmas. The interesting characters and dark, gritty tone help Dororo stand out as a memorable action-adventure demon anime.

Hyakkimaru's demonic prosthetics and mysterious backstory make him an intriguing protagonist. The demons he battles are inspired by Japanese yokai folklore, like the shark-teethed nue and long-necked rokurokubi.

Dororo sets itself apart with its feudal Japan setting and themes of humanity versus monstrosity. The struggle of Hyakkimaru to regain his body and soul during a turbulent time in Japan's history makes for a unique coming-of-age tale.

Conclusion

Anime has proven to be a perfect medium for crafting memorable demon and supernatural stories. The imaginative animation studios and talented directors have brought many compelling demon characters and settings to life. Which demon anime is your favorite?

The genre continues to thrive and deliver high-quality series to satisfy viewers' cravings for dark fantasy, horror, and adventure stories featuring the otherworldly entities we find so fascinating.

