How to watch Black Butler? Complete list of arcs in chronological watch order

Black Butler is a popular anime television series that originated from the manga of the same name, written by Yana Toboso. The show was directed by Toshiya Shinohara and produced by A-1 Pictures.

The series follows the story of Ciel Phantomhive, a young Earl seeking vengeance for his parents' murders. To achieve his goal, he forms a contract with Sebastian Micha­elis, a demonic butler who possesses incre­dible powers and loyalty. In exchange for fulfilling any task Ciel assigns him, Sebastian demands Ciel's soul as payment.

Anime adapt­ations of manga fre­quent­ly take creative liber­ties, expanding on the story or runtime. This provides viewers with different ways to experience a series like Black Butler, offering them multiple avenues to explore its rich content. Those interested can watch the anime on various streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Amazon Prime Video.

In this article, we will explore the correct chronological order to watch the Black Butler series.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Butler series.

Chronological watch order of the Black Butler series

Expand Tweet

Season 1 of Black Butler ran for 24 episodes from October 2008 to March 2009. A year later, the second season, consisting of 12 episodes, aired from July to September 2010. Other series, films, and OVAs have been released in addition to these.

The correct chronological watch order is as follows:

Season 1 (Episodes 1 – 15)

Book of Circus

Book of Murders

Book of the Atlantic

Season 1 (Episodes 16 – 24)

OVA His Butler, On Stage

OVA Ciel in Wonderland Part 1

OVA Welcome to Phantomhive's

OVA The Making of Kuroshitsuji II

OVA Ciel in Wonderland Part II

OVA Spider’s Intention

OVA The Tale of Will the Shinigami

Season 2

This carefully curated sequence allows individuals to fully appreciate the intricate nuances and capti­vating develo­pments within the story­line.

Black Butler cast (Image via A-1 Pictures) lack Butler Book of Circus (Image via A-1 Pictures

Overview of each arc:

Season 1

Episodes 1-15: In this arc, we are introduced to the main characters, Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Micha­elis, and we learn about the core concept of the series. Ciel is a young earl seeking revenge for his parents' deaths, and he has made a contract with Sebas­tian, a demon. Sebastian serves as Ciel's butler and possesses infinite abilities, fulfilling any request made by Ciel. However, in exchange for his services, Sebastian expects to claim Ciel's soul.

Episodes 16-24: This arc of Black Butler sees Ciel and Sebastian finding themselves embroiled in a chilling murder investigation set in London. As they delve deeper into the case, they discover a sinister connection between the murders and a group of Satanists with nefarious plans to summon a demon. Now, Ciel and Sebastian must urgently work against the clock to thwart the Satanists' plot and prevent the catastrophic summoning from occurring.

Black Butler Book of Circus (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Book of Circus: Taking place a year after the initial storyline, this arc follows Ciel and Sebastian as they delve into the enigma surrounding a notorious circus that is said to be kidnapping children. Throughout their investi­gation, new characters are introduced, such as the charismatic ringmaster known as the Joker and an agile acrobat named Snake.

Book of Murder: This arc is set two years after the events of the Book of Circus arc. Ciel and Sebastian investigate a series of murders that are taking place on a transatlantic cruise ship. The arc introduces several new characters, including the butler Grell Sutcliff and the reaper Ronald Knox.

Black Butler Book of Atlantic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Book of the Atlantic: This arc is set three years after the Book of Murder arc. The storyline follows Ciel and Sebastian as they delve into a sinister cult's activities. The cult is involved in kidnapping children and plotting their sacrifice to a demon. Throughout this arc, we are introduced to new characters such as Alois Trancy, the leader of the cult, and his butler, Claude Faustus.

OVAs

His Butler, On Stage, is a delig­htful comedy that revolves around Ciel and Sebastian as they colla­borate on staging William Shakes­peare's famous play, Hamlet.

In Ciel in Wonde­rland Part 1, Black Butler and Alice in Wonde­rland collide in a capti­vating cross­over. Ciel is trans­ported to a peculiar and fanta­stical realm, where he embarks on a thrilling encounter with the formi­dable Queen of Hearts.

Welcome to Phantom­hive is a brief episode that showcases Ciel and Sebas­tian's introduction of a new maid into the Phant­omhive household.

The Making of Kurosh­itsuji II is an OVA that provides a document­ary-style glimpse into the production process of the second season of Black Butler.

Ciel in Wonderland Part II marks the conti­nuation of the adventure from Ciel in Wonde­rland Part 1. This sequel takes readers deeper into the magical realm as Ciel confronts a formi­dable opponent, the Jabbe­rwock.

Spider's Intention is a gripping and suspe­nseful OVA that delves into the dark and myste­rious world of murder investi­gations, following Ciel as he uncovers a series of chilling crimes.

The Tale of Will the Shinigami is a touching story that revolves around the friendship between a young boy and a shini­gami.

Sebastian and Hannah (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Season 2

In the second season of Black Butler, the story takes place one year and three months after the events of the first season. The introduction of two new main characters, Alois Trancy and Claude Faustus, adds a new dynamic to the plot.

Alois is depicted as a sadistic yet cheerful earl, accom­panied by his butler, Claude. As they navigate their quest to resurrect Alois's deceased twin brother, they also face a formi­dable adversary in the form of a serial killer known as the Red Queen.

While the season is not considered official canon by the creator, it remains a beloved and acclaimed addition to the Black Butler franc­hise. Reviews from critics have been mixed, with some appla­uding the introduction of new characters and a darker tone, while others have expressed disappo­intment in the lack of focus on the original characters.

In summation

Black Butler is a captivating anime based on Yana Toboso's manga. The story revolves around Ciel Phantomhive's mission for revenge with the help of his demon butler, Sebastian.

Watching the series in the recommended chrono­logical order enhances the viewing experience by allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the dark myths, complex character dynamics, and supernatural elements that make up this intricate and occult-infused storytelling.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.