Who is Gregory Violet in Black Butler? All you need to know about the character before season 4 airs

The Black Butler series is set to make a comeback with the highly anticipated release of Black Butler: Public School Arc. At Aniplex Online Fest 2023, fans were treated to a captivating glimpse of this upcoming adaptation, complete with an official teaser trailer and an introduction to four new key characters known as the 'Perfect Four' or P4.

Among the intriguing new characters in Black Butler season 4 is Gregory Violet, who looks set to leave a lasting impression on the series. As fans eagerly await the premiere of season 4 in 2024, this article provides all the details about Gregory Violet to help understand the mysterious character and the role he might play in the dark and captivating narrative of Black Butler.

Black Butler: Public School Arc - Gregory Violet is a mysterious and reserved former Prefect

Black Butler: Public School Arc is a captivating blend of supernatural elements, Victorian aesthetics, and mystery reminiscent of the earlier seasons.

In this new adaptation, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria, tasking him with investigating the mysterious disappearances of students at Weston College, including a relative of hers named Derick. This sets the stage for Sebastian and Ciel to infiltrate the prestigious school and uncover the truth behind these unsettling disappearances.

As the series released the teaser trailer and key visual for the upcoming adaptation, fans went gaga over the four new characters introduced in them, especially Gregory Violet, who seemed to have a much darker and more mysterious aura than the other three characters.

Gregory Violet - The head of the Purple House

Gregory Violet, the head of the Purple House and a member of the P4, plays a significant role in the Black Butler: Public School Arc. He is a former student at Weston College. He possesses a unique look with violet eyes, black nails, and shoulder-length jet-black hair. His distinctive makeup, including black eye shadow and black lipstick, contributes to his mysterious image.

Gregory wears a cloak and a violet waistcoat adorned with a Violet Wolf crest, signifying his leadership. Additionally, he sports a purple dahlia on his collar, symbolizing his position within the house.

P4 from Black Butler: Public School Arc (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gregory Violet is also known for his quiet and reserved demeanor. He has a dislike for sunlight and dancing, which, he claims, makes him dizzy.

Gregory finds himself dissatisfied with the role of Purple House Prefect at times as he has to deal with conflicts. Despite his reserved nature, he is exceptionally skilled in various arts.

Perhaps what sets Gregory apart the most is his eccentricity. He has been shown making Herman Greenhill (Another member of P4) maintain awkward poses for his sketches and has a peculiar interest in mixing drinks, hinting at his unconventional personality.

[Disclaimer: The following segment includes spoilers from Black Butler: Public School Arc that may give away key plot points]

Gregory Violet's history and the P4's dark secret

Gregory's backstory, intertwined with Edgar Redmond, Lawrence Bluewer, and Herman Greenhill, reveals a dark secret that haunts the P4.

In 1888, the four friends were chosen as Weston College's prefects, a position they celebrated with great enthusiasm. However, their joy was short-lived when they discovered that Derrick Arden, a student under Edgar's care, was taking credit for the work and talents of others, including a case of bullying investigation.

The revelation led to a confrontation where Derrick's sinister intentions became clear. Unexpectedly, Johann Agares, the vice headmaster, appeared and revealed his complicity in Derrick's actions.

Sebastian and Ciel (Image via Sportskeeda/Studio CloverWorks/Aniplex Online Fest 2023)

As things took a dark turn for everyone, in a fit of rage and desperation, Herman Greenhill killed Derrick and others involved in the bullying, leading the P4 down a dark path. In the aftermath, the P4 decided to protect the school's traditions and reputation, pledging to commit a crime if necessary.

Their actions set the stage for a compelling and morally complex narrative that is sure to unfold in Black Butler: Public School Arc as Sebastian and Ciel take on the new mission.

