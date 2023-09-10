Black Butler manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Written and illustrated by Yana Toboso, Black Butler manga has captivated readers for years with its compelling plot and intriguing characters. The author has dexterously structured a narrative that revolves around the adventures of Earl Ciel Phantomhive and his loyal servant, Sebastian Michaelis. Together, they carry out plenty of intriguing missions under the banner of the Queen's Watchdog.

Considered a highly-rated manga series of all time, Black Butler, also known as Kuroshitsuji, is a must-read for anime fans. Since its debut in 2006, Black Butler manga has continued to captivate readers with its engaging narrative. Given its popularity, many new fans have been wondering how to read the manga from authentic sources.

Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga takes the readers to Victorian-era's London

Where to read

Many manga enthusiasts want to read Yana Toboso's Black Butler from official sources. Interested readers might like to know that Yen Press has bought the license for the manga's English-language release. As of this writing, 32 volumes have been released in English.

Notably, all 32 volumes of Black Butler manga are available in physical and digital versions. Digital stores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Flipkart, and others offer physical copies. Additionally, the volumes can also be purchased from local retail bookstores. The digital versions of the volumes are also available for purchase from Comixology and Kindle.

A still from Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yana Toboso's manga series, Black Butler, has been serialized in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy since 2006. As of now, 203 chapters have been released. Square Enix has collected 195 chapters into 33 Tankobon volumes in Japan. Notably, the 33rd volume hasn't been released in English yet.

What to expect in Black Butler?

A key visual of Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Black Butler manga has fascinated readers of all ages with its gripping storyline. As mentioned, the narrative takes the reader to Victorian-era London. Set against a historical background, the manga focuses on themes of the supernatural, action, fantasy, and mystery.

MyAnimeList has provided a short synopsis of Black Butler manga, which reads thus:

"Tucked away in the English countryside lies the ominous manor of the Phantomhives, a family which established itself as the cold and ruthless 'Queen's Watchdog' as well as the head of London's criminal underground. After a tragedy leaves the Earl and his wife dead, many are shocked when their son, a young boy named Ciel, claims hi splace as the new Earl of the Phantomhive house."

It continues:

"At first, many perceive him only as a child surrounded by a few eccentric servants. But they soon begin to realize that it is foolish to meddle with Ciel and his demonic butler Sebastian"

Kuroshitsuji, or Black Butler, follows the story of Ciel and his butler, Sebastian, as they face lots of mysteries and dangers in Victorian-era London. The captivating narrative is embedded with likable characters that propel the story forward.

Anime adaptation of the manga

Penned and illustrated by Yana Toboso, Black Butler manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2008. Under the production of A-1 Pictures, the first season of Black Butler anime premiered in October 2008. Following its success, the cast and staff returned for a second season in 2010 and saw an incredible reception.

Four years later, in 2014, a third season was green-lit, titled Black Butler: Book of Circus. Recently, on September 10, 2023, at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was announced that a fourth season was in production.

