10 Anime characters who stole the show despite short appearances

Typically, an anime series is composed of multiple characters, and often the protagonist of the series becomes the icon or mascot for the franchise. However, it has been observed on multiple occasions that a supporting character or even an antagonist is more celebrated among fans than the hero.

Several factors can lead to a character's rise in popularity - sometimes even causing them to seize the spotlight and become the center of attention in a particular scene or even across the entire series.

This phenomenon is a frequent occurrence in the anime community, and there is a lengthy list of such characters whose presence has gained them a fanbase of their own.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and is ranked in no particular order.

From Levi of Attack on Titan to Toji of Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 Anime characters with a massive fanbase of their own

1) Levi Ackerman

Levi from AOT (Image via Mappa)

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan stands out as not just a fan-favorite character within the fanbase, but across the entire anime community. Despite playing a side character with a restricted screen presence, he undeniably took the spotlight during the initial seasons of Attack on Titan.

While there's no denying Eren's status as one of anime history's supreme main characters, up until season 3, Levi managed to be the most dominating character, attracting countless viewers single-handedly.

He assumed the persona of a true soldier, Humanity’s Strongest Soldier to be exact, and went on to become an icon in the real world, to the point where his lines and even his hairstyle is a trend now.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi from the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi is the older brother of Sasuke Uchiha, who was shown as an antagonist in the Naruto series, responsible for killing all the members of his clan, sparing only Sasuke. However, he was highly misjudged by fans as well as the characters in the series.

Later, the revelation of the reason behind his actions took the fandom by storm. After his death, Sasuke found out how Itachi committed his life to save the village and its future generations, including little Sasuke, who was just eight years old at the time.

After witnessing his true heroic act of sacrifice, fans couldn't help but fall in love with Itachi. He played a side character in the series with limited screen time, but that was enough to move an entire fanbase, making him one of the most popular characters, known even by non-anime watchers.

3) Akaza

Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Akaza serves as a significant antagonist in Demon Slayer. He is a demon affiliated with the Twelve Kizuki, holding the position of Upper-Rank Three.

Akaza possesses a remarkably muscular build, pink short hair, and skin covered with a pattern of thick blue lines, reminiscent of the criminal tattoos he bore as a human.

Akaza's distinctive appearance and his moral code, which prevents him from consuming females—a trait that harkens back to his forgotten past—have truly captivated the audience. His backstory has also forged an emotional connection with the fans.

Furthermore, many fans consider him to be one of the most appealing characters in the series, and despite his limited screen time, he has managed to amass a dedicated fan base of his own.

4) Keigo Takami (Hawks)

Hawks from MHA ( Image via Studio Bones)

Keigo Takami, also known as Wing Hero: Hawks, is regarded as the No. 2 Pro Hero after All Might's retirement. He boasts not only great power but also stands as one of the most charming and popular pro heroes in the My Hero Academia Universe.

His composed yet youthful personality, coupled with his clever nature, sets Hawks apart from other heroes.

Every aspect of his character is adored by fans, solidifying his position as one of the most appealing and dynamic characters in My Hero Academia. It's safe to say that despite his limited screen time, he has captured countless hearts.

5) Kurapika

Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Kurapika ranks among the most popular characters in the Hunter x Hunter series. His drive to avenge the Kurta clan has led him to become an immensely skilled Nen user throughout the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga series.

Kurapika's layered personality, tragic past, and rich character development make him an unforgettable character. His ability to blend intelligence, perseverance, and compassion amidst his vengeful journey makes him a fascinating character, one that has stolen the show even with limited appearances.

6) Shu Iura

Shu from Horimiya (Image via Cloverworks)

Shu Iura, the green-haired friend of Hori and Miyamura, serves as a supporting character in the anime and manga series Horimiya. His laid-back, enjoyable, and humorous personality makes him approachable and likable, both to his friends and the audience.

While Shu's screen time is limited, his presence is impactful. His character embodies the concept that when secondary characters are well-written and uniquely depicted, they can have a lasting impact. Shu's function as a true buddy, a source of humor, and a link between many people, enrich the Horimiya story.

7) Inosuke

Inosuke from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke Hashibira, the Boar-Headed character in Demon Slayer is among the most popular character in the series. He plays a significant role as a tritagonist, accompanying the protagonist on his journey.

He is a character who often acts before thinking and frequently finds himself engaging in reckless actions, such as accidentally striking his comrades or challenging a Hashira to a duel.

Nevertheless, he possesses a soft side that he usually conceals beneath his rugged exterior, and this softer aspect of him surfaces in spontaneous and comical manners.

His character provides the most entertainment in the show, and despite having numerous scenes, it still seems as if fans can't seem to get enough of him. In the latest season, Demon Slayer season 3, he was absent, and fans dearly missed him.

8) Toru Oikawa

Oikawa from the anime Haikyuu (Image via Production I.G.)

Toru Oikawa is a character in the Haikyuu!! anime and manga series. His character is an enthralling combination of charisma, skill, and intricacy. He is well-known not just for his extraordinary talent on the court, but also for his leadership qualities and magnetic personality.

While some people may despise him, a far greater number adores Oikawa. He is extremely popular, consistently ranking in the top five in official popularity polls. This is partly due to his complexity, setting him apart from the average Haikyuu character.

This complexity gives his personality more depth than that of certain other players, who are more one-dimensional, making him unforgettable.

9) Sukuna

Sukuna from the anime Jujutsu kaisen (Image via Mappa)

Ryomen Sukuna was the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer a thousand years ago. Regarded as the undisputed King of Curses, Sukuna serves as one of the primary antagonists in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Even though he plays a major role, his appearances in the anime thus far have been limited. Despite this, he has caused a stir within the fandom. Whether it's his dominating presence or his twisted and cunning tricks, all of these aspects have garnered him immense popularity, making him an absolute scene-stealer.

10) Toji Fushiguro

Toji from the anime Jujutsu kaisen (Image via Mappa)

Toji Fushiguro is a major antagonist and a new introduction to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. He was a former member of the Zenin family and a notorious killer known as the Sorcerer Killer.

Toji Fushiguro became an icon among fans even before his on-screen debut, and since his on-screen debut, his popularity has skyrocketed, earning him a massive fanbase of his own. He is an iconic character with an impressive character design and a significant role.

His dressing style, hairstyle, and even his commanding physique have become trends in the new generation, with countless fans following him all around the world. In a true sense, he is a character who stole the show despite short appearances.

