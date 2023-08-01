Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 showcases Shu Iura's hilarious mishaps

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, which aired on Saturday, July 29, 2023, presented a slice of life with a laid-back vibe. The episode shifted the focus from Hori and Miyamura to Shu Iura, showcasing his personal life and relatable relationship with his sister, which was equally hilarious as his presence in the school.

Fans seemed to enjoy the shift in focus towards the friends, providing a comprehensive adaptation of the untold aspects of the manga. The episode began with Iura taking on a mission to keep his sister away from her male classmate. However, things backfired as the guy ended up liking Iura more, leading to a series of hilarious incidents.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 - Shu Iura has a new admirer

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, the plot focuses on Shu Iura, a member of Hori and Miyamura's friends' group. The story highlights Iura's overprotective nature as he tries to prevent his younger sister, Motoko, from spending time alone with her crush, Kitahara.

The episode opens with Iura in his house, watching TV while Motoko reads beside him on the sofa. When Iura mentions that a guy named Kitahara called her yesterday, she instantly becomes shy and asks why he didn't give her the phone, to which he replies that he simply hung up the phone.

This leads to a hilarious fight between the brother and sister. Seeing her so agitated, Iura asks if she likes that boy, but he doesn't get a proper response. He then mentions that the boy better not be a womanizer, and she counters by saying he already has a girl he likes.

Later in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, as Miyamura, Hori, Yuki, Tooru, and Iura are seen leaving after an exam, Tooru asks if Iura wants to join them for some food, and he happily agrees. However, he then cancels the plan only because he receives an email from his sister mentioning that a friend is coming over, so he should come home late.

After rushing back home, Iura and Motoko get into another hilarious fight. Iura shouts for his grandfather to hand him his replica sword when he learns that Kitahara is coming over.

The argument becomes so loud that they don't notice Kitahara standing at the door. As the two begin their study session, Iura tries everything to act dominant. However, his intimidation tactics backfire, as Kitahara starts idolizing Iura despite his attempts to appear threatening. After that day, Motoko expresses her fears that Kitahara now only talks to her because she reminds him of her brother.

The situation leads to a comical conversation between Iura and his friends as he tells them that the boy his sister likes has a liking for him. They then advise him to consider dating a girl when Iura declares that he only likes girls and Sengoku.

Then, in another hilarious turn of events in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, the following day, Iura, Yuki, Tooru, and Miyamura all end up rushing to school with food in their mouths.

As they reach school, they discover from Sengoku that they are actually early, as third-year students only have classes in the afternoon. The episode then moves on to another amusing incident in which Iura unexpectedly comes face to face with Kitahara on the school premises, something he had been desperately trying to avoid.

In a panic, he starts acting strict and shouts at Kitahara to get going and not roam around. Mister Yasuda comes and hits him as he thinks Iura is bullying the boy. Hori and Remi ask the boy if he knows Iura, and he asks if he has a girlfriend, which makes both the girls giggle.

While Iura tries to send the boy off, the girls ask him to join them at the school store. But Yasuda unknowingly comes to Iura's rescue as he helps Kitahara find the room he was looking for.

Later that day, the entire friends' group have a meeting where they realize that Kitahara is the boy Iura was talking about previously to them. Meanwhile, Remi and Sengoku were trying to understand the situation.

