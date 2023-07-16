Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 3 showcased the eventful sports festival

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3, which aired on Saturday, July 15, 2023, presented an eventful sports festival. The CloverWorks studio expertly blended heartwarming moments, moments of camaraderie, a charming school romance, and comedy aspects into an episode that finally lived up to the level of Season 1 of Horimiya.

The episode showcased Hori and her friends participating in various games during the sports day, emphasizing their unwavering support for each other despite being on different teams. This episode brought a smile to viewers' faces by capturing the true essence of the Horimiya series, leaving them immensely happy and entertained.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 - Miyamura's unexpectedly outstanding performance during the sports day left everyone stunned

Miyamura and Hori from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces ep.3. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 focus on the sports day event at school. The episode started with the girls' hurdle race, in which Hori from team east and Remi from team west competed against each other. As Miyamura and Ishikawa started cheering, Remi couldn't resist mentioning to Hori that Miyamura was cheering for her.

Hori attempted to dismiss it, implying that Miyamura is rooting for the whole West team because he is a member of it. Remi, on the other hand, said that she wanted to win the race to impress Miyamura and win him over. Hori was taken aback by the statement, which came just before the race began.

Remi took the lead early in the race, however, Hori struggled at first because of her shock. Hori, enraged by the situation, increased her speed, smashing through a hurdle in the process. Remi, on the other hand, was the eventual winner, leaving Hori dissatisfied with herself.

Miyamura upon seeing Hori like that felt something indescribable. As she continued to run her race despite not winning, he got up from his seat and began cheering for her, even though she was on the opposite team, showcasing Miyamura's concern and adoration for Hori.

Remi from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Ep. 3. (Image via Cloverworks)

Motivated by her lover's support, Hori pushed herself like never before and managed to complete the race. Remi stated that she couldn't stand stealing Miyamura from Hori and that her previous comment was a joke. She added that she is only interested in Sengoku. Right then Miyamura approached Hori to check on her as Remi and Hori talked.

Hori blamed both her good and bad performance on him, indicating how deeply he can affect her. She also shyly expressed gratitude for his cheering. Sawada, who was also part of the west team with Miyamura and Ishikawa, caught Hori's attention. Sawada enthusiastically waved at her, signaling her participation in the upcoming tug-of-war event which Sawada ended up losing.

Sakura from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Ep. 3. (Image via Cloverworks)

Sakura and Remi, on the other hand, were getting ready to cheer while Hori yelled furiously for her team, scaring Shuu. As the team west was cheering, Miyamura noted Sakura's nervousness as everyone cheered for Ishikawa and encouraged the whole team to cheer together to help everyone feel included.

Shuu complained about the females on the west team cheering for Ishikawa, but Ishikawa couldn't help but notice Miyamura's personal development as he opened up so much with the team. Shuu surprised everyone by winning that event. Next up the girls from each team participated in a cheering competition.

Hori dressed in a masculine outfit to lead the cheers, disappointing the male students but impressing the junior female students. Shuu and Sengoku turned their heads to see Miyamura's reaction, only to find him shocked and blankly sitting.

On the other hand, the west team was filled with feminine energy and Remi's cute performance won the hearts of all the male students. After Sakura successfully completed her cheering, she thanked Yoshikawa from the opponent team for her previous help in practicing.

Hori and Miyamura taking Sengoku during a scavenger hunt in ep3. (Image via Cloverworks)

Next came the scavenger hunt race, where Miyamura had to participate as a replacement for a teammate. Coincidentally, Hori and Miyamura ended up competing against each other, both ended up choosing to bring Sengoku along, fulfilling the requirements written on their cue card.

The final event resembled the cavalry battle from My Hero Academia, with three guys acting as the horse and one rider on top of each team. Sengoku represented the east team as the rider, while Miyamura represented the west team. With a great strategic move, Miyamura became the winner, secretly bringing joy to Hori's heart.

Miyamura from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces ep.3 after winning Cavalry battle. (Image via Cloverworks)

Episode 3 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces concluded with the scoreboard revealing the east team aka Hori's team, as the overall winners of the sports day. Then fans saw as Miyamura exited the restroom after checking his sunburned nose, he noticed Hori who was now in her female cheerleading outfit.

In the final scene of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3, Hori playfully asked Miyamura if she looked cute. Unable to resist, Miyamura responded by calling her "super cute." This caused Hori to become flustered and quickly leave, all while affectionately calling Miyamura "baka" (meaning dummy) but secretly appreciating the compliment more than she let on.

