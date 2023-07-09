Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 brings forward Miyamura's cute jealous side again

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 was released on Saturday, July 8, 2023, adapting the untold chapters from the beloved manga. Crunchyroll made it available to international viewers upon its release in Japan, and fans were overjoyed to finally see Miyamura's adorable jealous side, which has been adored by them since the first season aired.

The episode focusing on Hori's nostalgic school memories depicted a series of exciting events that took place during her time in school. It was not only visually stunning, but it also had a heartwarming touch. The segment effectively depicted the characters' genuine friendship while displaying sweet moments of high school romance, cute jealousy, and funny encounters. All of these aspects worked together to create a lovely and unforgettable episode.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 shows Miyamura getting motivated to perform his best on sports day

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 opens by showing Hori standing in a room, commenting on the approaching season, while her friends just zone off and are unresponsive. The main issue revolves around Miyamura and the class president, Kakeru Sengoku, who express their fear about the approaching sports day after struggling with the mandatory swimming class incident.

Shu then enters the scene, excited for the team assessments for the sports day. As the pressure increases, Sengoku even convinces Miyamura to perform a rain dance near the window with him, hoping for rain during the sports day to avoid participation. As the groups were already assigned, Miyamura was placed in a team with Ishikawa, while Hori was sorted into a team with Sengoku.

Sakura Kono then reveals that she is a member of Team West, Hori's opponent team, along with Remi. Fans see her rejoice at the idea of being with Ishikawa, although she is worried about making blunders and appearing stupid in front of him. Sakura falls victim to the pressure and joins Sengoku in performing the rain dance, which adds a funny touch to the episode.

Later on, in episode 2 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, as Hori and Miyamura walk home from school, they discuss the approaching sports day. Hori assures Miyamura that she will support him even though they are on different teams, motivating him to give his best in the 100-meter dash.

Hori goes on to admit she isn't athletic but still wants to do her best. Miyamura gains motivation from his partner and their sweet interaction and finally decides to give his best as, for the first time, he anxiously looks forward to the sports day. Meanwhile, Sakura works on her cheering alone but struggles to get it right.

Yuki then volunteers to assist Sakura even though she is on a different team. This showcases the strong bond of friendship among the characters. While this unfolds, Sengoku notices them from the hall window and realizes that they are from different teams but feels happy to see them have fun.

The episode then jumps ahead to a scene in which Sakura, Sengoku, and Remi work in the kitchen. Sakura was enraged at them, recalling their previous blunders despite her best efforts. However, they continue to make mistakes this time as well, prompting Sakura to bring in some curry from other teams, although even after that, the two other team members fail to heat and plate the food.

Despite their failures, they sit together to eat whatever they end up with, and Sakura, seeing the two disappointed, begins cheering them up, even going as far as to declare that if no one else does, she will marry the two, presenting them as the ideal boyfriend material to the other teams.

Later in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2, Yuki distributes the sports day t-shirts but becomes irritated by the chaos caused by the students. Miyamura and Ishikawa consider joining the relay race, with Miyamura feeling pressured and hesitant.

Ishikawa then mentions how Shu has participated in the race previously. They also talk about Sengoku, expressing their hopes for him to show up on the day. As they are talking, Hori arrives wearing her sports day attire, which surprises Miyamura as he was expecting to see her in a cheerleading costume.

As the episode proceeds, Hori becomes immensely jealous after seeing Miyamura talking to a girl during their class, even scaring Ishikawa, who was sitting in front of her. Miyamura explains after they arrive back home that the girl had forgotten her textbook, and he was merely sharing his with her.

Hori dismisses it after hearing the entire story and realizing Miyamura is terrified of her. The episode then depicts Miyamura's jealousy, when he discovers Mizouchi's blazer covering Hori's legs while she paints number boards for the upcoming sports day. Miyamura replaces the blazer with his cardigan in an adorable gesture, demonstrating that he is equally possessive of Hori as much as she is of him.

