Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Japan. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will subsequently make it available on its platform.

After the grand premiere of episode 1, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the on-screen chemistry of Hori and Miyamura, which is slowly blooming from the untold sections of the first season.

The first episode of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces marked the return of the fan-favorite couple, and it certainly had viewers hooked to the series. In the second episode, viewers can anticipate further advancements in their relationship, perfectly blending awkward and hilarious moments with romance and youthful friendship.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 is set to further showcase the unseen school days of Hori and Miyamura

Release details and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 is set to be released on July 8, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series has been reported to follow a weekly airing schedule, with a new episode being released every Saturday.

After the episode gets released in Japan, it will be available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

Hence, given below in the list details release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 8, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 8, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 9, at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 8, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 8, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 1

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Episode 1 Preview!



Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Episode 1 Preview!https://t.co/KlYB4nLhKf

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 starts with Hori thinking back on her high school memories. The episode then takes viewers back in time to a school trip to Kyoto, where Hori, Yuki, Miyamura, Toru, and Shuu had a memorable journey as the group encounters plenty of events during the trip.

Starting from Shuu's bizarre souvenir finding to the rush of eating to hilarious and awkward occurrences at the common bathhouse, the comic level increases when Toru unexpectedly announces that Miyamura was having his periods to save him from taking baths with others. Later, Miyamura meets Hori, who, knowing about Miyamura's hidden tattoos, lets him use her bathroom to shower.

gobo @goboee miyamura having a period is my favourite running joke in horimiya miyamura having a period is my favourite running joke in horimiya https://t.co/JbvKuWGoAK

After the trip, the students return to their regular school days, and Miyamura was seen getting soaked and later interrogated by Remi, who nearly discovers his secret. Toru then urges him to wear the female sailor uniform and grow his hair to maintain his disguise after he tells him about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kakeru, who happened to be passing by at the moment, gets pulled into the conversation that Hori overhears, noting to ask Miyamura's opinion on uniforms. The episode concludes with Miyamura and Kakeru being assigned to clean the pool area for refusing to attend the mandatory swimming class. At the end of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1, Shu was seen hilariously cramped and panicking in the pool.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 will adapt the previously uncovered stories from the original manga that were left out of Daisuke Hagiwara's 13-episode anime adaptation. Since the ongoing installment doesn't advance by one chapter after another, it is difficult to provide an absolute spoiler.

Nonetheless, the timeline of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will progress and the sequence of events is sure to continue in the upcoming episode. Fans can expect more awkward and hilarious moments of the friends' group while bringing back Hori and Miyamura's romance through unseen stories from the past.

Interested readers can find a detailed analysis of the first episode here: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 highlights.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes