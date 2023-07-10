My Adventures with Superman under fire for copying Deku's iconic move from My Hero Academia

My Adventures with Superman recently debuted, and fans were stunned to see that a scene featuring the main character in action closely resembles Detroit Smash, an iconic move by My Hero Academia's protagonist, Deku. Upon viewing the initial episodes of My Adventures with Superman, fans believe that the series draws inspiration from various anime styles, encompassing character designs and even action sequences.

My Hero Academia is an anime well known for its presentation of the world of heroes and villains, elevating it to new heights within the world of animation. However, the striking resemblance between these particular action scenes in the two series has sparked controversy and subjected My Adventures with Superman to harsh criticism.

My Hero Academia, one of the best superhero animes in the new generation, inspires many shows and the next generation of anime. It successfully depicts both sides of society while offering an engaging visual experience full of exciting action scenes.

As the new animated show about Superman's life in his 20s debuted on July 6, 2023, fans observed many instances indicating that the show has taken inspiration from other animes.

A scene from episode 1 of My Adventures with Superman, where a young Clark Kent uses his extremely powerful punch to knock out his opponent, caught the attention of anime fans. It unexpectedly resembled Deku's iconic Detroit Smash, which he first used in season 1 after acquiring All Might's quirk.

Detroit Smash is All Might's signature attack, which Deku subsequently uses after acquiring One For All. The move is a simple punch that concentrates One For All's accumulating power into the fist. At 100%, the punches can even generate wind pressure great enough to influence the weather.

The move is specifically very close to all My Hero Academia fans as it first established Deku as the holder of All Mights's quirk. He has used this move multiple times throughout the series, starting from U.A. High's entrance exam, where he used it to protect Ochako, proving his worth as a true successor and hero.

Throughout the years, he has developed other moves unique to him, but Detroit Smash will always have a special place in the hearts of Deku's fans. The move was originally an imitation of All Might's move, but he later tweaked it to make it his own.

Therefore, the striking resemblance between this particular move and Superman's punch in My Adventures with Superman elicited mixed reactions from fans. Some found it amusing and exciting, while others thought it was a clear imitation of someone else's creation.

Regardless of the ongoing debate, it is important to note that both series strives to entertain the audience to the best of their abilities. While My Hero Academia remains a significant and inspirational anime for future series, the act of copying is criticized by both fans and reviewers.

Despite its strong performance, My Adventure with Superman has received critical attention and mixed reviews. Fans now await the release of the next episode of the title to see what it brings to the table.

