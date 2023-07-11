Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 is set to be released on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan, after which it will be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service. As the season has a long way to go to surpass the success of its first one, fans are looking forward to the third episode with high hopes for its performance.

Despite the season's somewhat underwhelming reviews so far, the conclusion of episode 2 managed to reignite excitement among fans. It skillfully presented many iconic aspects of the series - high school romance, friendship, and innocent jealousy to capture Hori and Miyamura's adorable connection and the nostalgic school days. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming episode unfolds.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 will further showcase the blooming love story of Hori and Miyamura in their school days

Release details and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 is set to be released on July 15, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series has been reported to follow a weekly airing schedule, with a new episode being released every Saturday.

After the episode gets released in Japan, it will be available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following list details release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 15, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 15, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 16 at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 15, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 15, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 2

The focus of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 was on the coming school sports day. Hori and her friends expressed their nervousness and excitement for the upcoming event throughout the episode. Miyamura and the class president, Sengoku, even resorted to performing a rain dance to avoid participating.

Hori was placed in a team with Sengoku because groups had already been established while Miyamura, to his delight, was placed with Ishikawa. Sakura, who had been chosen to be a member of Miyamura's team, joined Sengoku in the rain dance to get the sports day canceled.

Despite the pressure, Hori encouraged Miyamura to do his best in the 100-meter dash. On the other hand, Sakura received help from Yuki regardless of being on the opponent's team. The story then shifted to Sengoku and Remi's blunders in the kitchen, making the cooking activity a hell ride for Sakura, but they eventually came together and enjoyed their meal.

The cherry on top of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 2 was the final few minutes, which showcased Miyamura's adorable jealous side. Moreover, it happened shortly after Hori felt jealous when she spotted him with another girl in their class. As such, the scene perfectly encapsulated their mutual love for each other.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3, viewers may expect the sports day events to take place, which will explore the characters' experiences and interactions. The episode will most likely focus on Hori, Miyamura, and their respective teams' difficulties and results during the competitions.

Furthermore, since the season has seen significant character growth and storyline advancement, viewers can expect more development in the storyline. They can also anticipate heartwarming moments that highlight Hori and Miyamura's genuine connection as well as the pure friendships that surround them. Overall, episode 3 is sure to be a beautiful blend of high school romance and friendship.

