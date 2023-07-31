Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. The episode will subsequently be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service. The previous episode was focused on Shu Iura's life and had a relaxed, slice-of-life atmosphere, featuring a seamless and laid-back narrative.

Fans anticipate that the upcoming episodes will be more entertaining and will consistently hold the true essence of the Horimiya series.

The series reveals fragments of the manga throughout, but episode 6 brings a delightful surprise for fans.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6 will continue Hori and Miyamura's untold stories from school days

Release detail and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6 is set to be released on August 5, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

The following list provides the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 5, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 5, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 6 at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, August 5, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 5, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 5

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, the narrative focused on Shu Iura. The story highlighted Iura's overprotective nature as he tried to prevent his younger sister, Motoko, from spending time alone with her crush, Kitahara. In order to disrupt their study session, he goes to great lengths.

Despite his attempts to look intimidating, his dominance in front of them doesn't work, as Kitahara begins idolizing Iura. Motoko becomes annoyed, convinced that Kitahara is just talking to her now because she reminds him of her brother Iura.

Shu Iura and Kitahara as seen in episode 5 (Image via Cloverworks)

The situation leads to a comical conversation between Iura and his friends, who advise him to consider dating a girl. Then, in another hilarious turn of events in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, the following day, Iura, Yuki, Tooru, and Miyamura all end up rushing to school with food in their mouths.

As they reach school, they discover that they are actually early, as third-year students only have classes in the afternoon.

The episode then moves on to another amusing incident in which Iura unexpectedly come face to face with Kitahara on the school premises, something he had been desperately trying to avoid.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Hori and are friends from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Image via Cloverworks)

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6, viewers can expect to see Hori and Miyamura's love story during their unseen school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Based on the plot of episode 5, it appears that the series will now switch the focus between Hori and Miyamura and their friends. Fans can anticipate the narrative to go into each friend's experience in school days individually while still continuing the beloved love story of Horimiya.

