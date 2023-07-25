Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. The episode will subsequently be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service. The previous episode was packed with a perfect blend of hilarious moments and romance, making it thoroughly enjoyable.

Fans anticipate that the series will carry on with its captivating depiction of Miyamura and Hori's love story in the future, and thus, are excited to see what the upcoming episode has in store for them, especially after episode 4's gripping and adorable plotline.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 will continue Hori and Miyamura's untold stories

Release detail and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 details (Image via Cloverworks)

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 is set to be released on July 29, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

The following list provides the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 29, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 29, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 29, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 30 at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 29, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 29, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 4

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4, the 'kotatsu' becomes the focal point of comedic mishaps and heartwarming moments. The episode opened by showing Shouta, Hori, and Miyamura studying together, accompanied by Hori's dad, Kyosuke, who attempted to join them under the kotatsu's warmth, but was shooed away by Hori, only to eventually make some place for himself there.

As they all sat around it, the cozy atmosphere proved too much for them, causing them all to doze off. However, when Miyamura tried getting up to use the toilet, they found themself in a messy situation with their legs tangled under the table. Fans frequently saw Miyamura and Hori falling asleep together while attempting to study around it.

A particularly heart-fluttering moment occurred when Miyamura suddenly fed Hori a piece of peeled orange from his mouth. Later in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4, Miyamura and Ishikawa went to see Sengoku and unexpectedly found a photo book containing a childhood picture of Hori and Sengoku in the pool.

The episode took another humorous turn when Kyosuke "abducted" Sengoku to his house, and the following day, both Sengoku and his father, Takeru, ended up around the kotatsu. This happened after Miyamura and Hori met Takeru in a store, where Takeru hilariously warned Miyamura about Hori.

The comedy escalated as Kyosuke's connection to Sengoku's father was revealed and a funny argument between the two dads started as they remembered their high school days. It was also revealed that Sengoku had not told his father about his girlfriend, which gave Hori the opportunity to playfully frighten Sengoku.

Amidst all the chaos, Miyamura understood that the Sengokus are always intimidated by Horis. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 concluded with a heart fluttering scene from another day in which Miyamura tenderly licked Hori's orange-tinted fingers after she had some oranges.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 5, viewers can expect to see Hori and Miyamura's love story during their unseen school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

However, based on the gripping plot of episode 4, it seems like the series has found its old essence and will become even more entertaining from this point onwards. Therefore, episode 5 will be a surprise for viewers, and it will be loaded with humorous and heart-fluttering moments.

