Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. The episode will subsequently be available for international fans via Crunchyroll. The season has finally picked up the pace and fans are now speculating what the next episode has in store for them.

The last episode packed heaps of entertainment, and fans expect that the series will continue to deliver such exciting and heartwarming episodes from now on. Since there are no spoilers for the forthcoming episode, episode 4 will be sure to take fans by surprise.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 will further showcase Hori and Miyamura's heartwarming love story

Release detail and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 is set to be released on July 22, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series will reportedly follow a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

The following list details the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 22, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 22, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 23 at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 22, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 22, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 3

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 showcased the school's sports day. The girls' hurdle race kicked off the event, with Hori and Remi competing against each other. Remi told Hori that Miyamura was cheering for her, she even jokingly claimed that if she won, Miyamura would belong to her.

However, Remi emerged as the winner, leaving Hori disappointed in herself. Miyamura still cheered for Hori to complete the race even though he was on the other team. This once again showcased his caring and loving side that fans adore the most.

Before the tug-of-war event, Sawada from the opponent team enthusiastically waved at Hori, indicating her participation but she ended up losing that game. Later, Hori was seen intensely cheering for her team during another game, scaring Shuu.

On the other side, Miyamura noticed that Sakura was shy and encouraged the crowd to cheer together to make everyone feel included. Shuu complained about not having such female support from his team, but for Ishikawa, it was important to see how much Miyamura had opened up. Nevertheless, Shuu ultimately won the event, surprising everyone.

Remi from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3. (Image via Cloverworks)

In the cheering competition, Hori impressed junior female students while disappointing the male students. The west team, with a more feminine appearance, won the male students' hearts and Remi's performance was the cherry on the cake.

After the cheering competition, Sakura thanked Yoshikawa for her help in the practice sessions. The scavenger hunt race then began, and Miyamura and Hori went against each other.

The final event resembled the Cavalry battle, with Sengoku representing the east team and Miyamura representing the west team. Miyamura strategically won the game, secretly making Hori happy. However, it was revealed towards the end of the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode that the east team, (Hori's team), emerged as the overall winners of the sports day.

At the end of episode 3 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Miyamura was seen coming out of the restroom with a sunburn. He then noticed Hori in her cheerleading outfit and told her she looked "super cute," which then flustered Hori, causing her to run away while secretly loving the compliment.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Miyamura from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces. (Image via Cloverworks)

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4, viewers can expect to see Hori and Miyamura's love story during their unseen school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

However, based on the engaging episode 3, it seems like the series has found its pace and will become even more entertaining from this point onwards. Therefore, episode 4 will be a surprise for viewers, and it will be loaded with humorous and comforting moments, proving itself as one of the best rom-com in the anime world.

