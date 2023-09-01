Where to watch Dororo anime? Streaming details explained

The Dororo anime adaptation from 2019 captivated the hearts of anime fans, and a lot of newcomers didn't believe that the original manga by Osamu Tezuka first came out in 1967. Known as "The Father of Manga," Tezuka wrote Dororo as perhaps an afterthought in some ways. For example, it was a dark and tragic adventure of a boy trying to make himself whole, both physically and mentally, which was a concept ahead of its time.

This is perhaps why the 1969 Dororo anime, while serviceable in its own right, didn't hit audiences the same way the 2019 interpretation by Tezuka Productions did. After all, manga and anime audiences have grown and diversified ever since, and a series of this caliber has gained a lot more interest in recent times.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of the Dororo anime from 2019.

All the details about the Dororo anime adaptation

Where to watch

As of this writing, the 2019 Dororo anime can be watched on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE. The series only has 24 episodes, which makes it very digestible for newcomers and people who simply want to give the series a shot. This makes sense, considering the manga only had four volumes in its original run.

The 1969 anime is a whole different story. Considering the time it was made and the fact that it wasn't a massive commercial success, the series hasn't been available for streaming, which can cause some problems for people who want to give this adaptation a look.

What to expect from the series

The story takes place in the Sengoku period in Japan. The main character is Hyakkimaru, a boy whose father sold his body parts to demons as part of a deal. Hyakkimaru is given temporary parts to make do, but he feels incomplete and becomes a ronin to chase and kill the demons holding his body parts.

Along his journey, he meets a stray kid known as Dororo, and they start traveling together. The series' core is them going through multiple adventures, but a clear focus is given to Hyakkimaru's increasing rage, especially in the 2019 anime adaptation. As the story progresses, he becomes unhinged and prone to violence, pushing Dororo away.

It's hard to think that a concept like this was created back in the '60s, but it is one of the series' greatest strengths. It is a timeless negative character arc from Hyakkimaru's end, and his connection and bond with Dororo is a huge selling point. The 2019 Dororo anime focuses greatly on these two aspects, which is why fans have so celebrated it.

The action is enjoyable, although it is not the story's focus and relies a lot more on characterization and the characters' inner growth and development. While the concept of seinen didn't exist when Osamu Tezuka crafted this story, there is a bit of that style in this series, particularly the 2019 Dororo anime adaptation.

Final thoughts

Dororo is one of those underrated gems from the modern anime industry that deserves a lot more attention because of the story that it tells and the message that it conveys. Dororo and Hyakkimaru's path is filled with many tragedies and difficulties, but they are overcome by a bond that is as brilliant as it is compelling.

