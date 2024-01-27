The Witch and the Beast episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast episode 4 is slated to release on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan. After that, the episode can be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll, Bilibili, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast unraveled the mystery surrounding the vicious witch. It was revealed that the witch had a connection with Keira Haynes.

However, Ashaf and Guideau, with their intelligence, came up with a strategy to defeat the witch and accomplish their mission. Fans are now awaiting the release of The Witch and the Beast episode 4, to see what sort of mission the enigmatic duo takes up next.

The Witch and the Beast episode 4 release date and time for all regions

The Witch and the Beast episode 4, titled Beauty and Death: Opening Act, will air on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan on February 2, 2024, at 1:28 am JST. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 1 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, February 1 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 1 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, February 1 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 1 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, February 1 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 2 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, February 2 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, February 2 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 4

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Anime lovers can watch The Witch and the Beast episode 4 on Crunchyroll, following its broadcast on Japanese networks, such as TBS and BS11. Crunchyroll is a top-rated anime streaming platform where fans can also catch the latest titles from the Winter 2024 season.

However, fans would need a subscription to watch the episode. Aside from Crunchyroll, The Witch and the Beast episode 4 can be enjoyed on Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and iQIYI platforms in selected countries.

Recap of The Witch and the Beast episode 3

The episode kicks off with Kiera Haines divulging the messages left by the witch at every crime scene to Ashaf and Guideau. Moroever, she calls the case "The Witch's Pastime" because none of the cryptic messages made any sense.

Later, the trio arrives at the house of a potential lead but finds the man brutally killed by the witch. Kiera gets visibly upset over this and tells Ashaf that nothing good comes from getting close to her.

At that moment, she receives a call from her police partner, who informs her about the witch's latest victim. Later that day, Ashaf and Guideau face the witch and realize that Kiera may have some connection to her. As such, they call her up and ask what sort of grudge the witch may have on her.

Kiera Haines, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The episode then reveals through a flashback that the mysterious witch killed almost everyone close to Kiera, including her two children and boyfriend. However, she wasn't sure about her connection to the witch. Nonetheless, Kiera relies on Ashaf and Guideau, who promises to end the witch's life.

Following this, the episode highlights the enigmatic duo strategizing with the police to locate the witch and push them to a corner. To everyone's surprise, the actual identity of the "witch" was Kiera's two adopted children, Shulk and Loran, who faked their deaths and pretended to be a witch.

It is revealed that they had acquired a mysterious magical grimoire that cursed them into killing people and satisfying its hunger. Had they failed to do so, they would have gotten killed.

Kiera's children, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

However, Kiera discovers that although they were under the Grimoire's influence, they still harbored angst towards people close to Kiera. Since she was "too young" to be a mother, her adopted sons had developed romantic affection for her.

With no strings attached anymore, the bereaved lady kills her adopted children and ends the "witch" case. The episode ends with Ashaf and Guideau leaving Hayden, after saying their goodbyes to Kiera.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 4

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 4 and 5 from Kosuke Satake's manga, The Witch and the Beast episode 4 will likely follow the next two chapters and begin the next case of Ashaf and Guideau.

As was evident from the preview, the upcoming episode will introduce Phanora Christofle and Johan, two important characters in the narrative. As such, fans can expect to see them playing a big role in the next case.

