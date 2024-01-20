The Witch and the Beast episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast episode 3 will be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and its affiliated channels in Japan. Following its broadcast, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Bilbili, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast saw Ashaf and Guideau undertaking a new mission where they needed to subdue a rampant magical beast. Besides that, they received another mission concerning a terrifying witch on a killing spree.

Undoubtedly, the latest episode focused on world-building and illustrated Guideau and Ashaf's roles as the Order of the Magical Resonance organization's members. Given how it tantalizingly ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait to find out how the enigmatic duo will capture the second witch in The Witch and the Beast episode 3.

The Witch and the Beast episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Witch and the Beast episode 3, titled The Witch's Pastime: Final Act, is slated to be released on Friday, January 25, 2024, at 1:28 am JST in Japan. However, most fans outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 25 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, January 25 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 25 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, January 25 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 25 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, January 25 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 26 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 26 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, January 26 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 3

Ashaf and Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Interested viewers can catch The Witch and the Beast episode 3 on the Crunchyroll platform after it airs on Japanese TV networks, such as TBS and its affiliated channels. The anime will be available to watch alongside other titles from the Winter 2024 season.

However, fans would require a monetary subscription to stream the episode. Besides Crunchyroll, The Witch and the Beast episode 3 can also be streamed on Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and iQIYI platforms.

Recap of The Witch and the Beast episode 2

Expand Tweet

The Witch and the Beast episode 2 begins with an explanation of what sorcery tools are and the consequences of possessing them. Following this, the episode shows an almost empty street at night. where a middle-aged girl gets killed by a bloodthirsty witch.

Elsewhere, Ashaf and Guideau are seen working on a mission to subdue a magical beast that went on a rampage. When Guideau refuses to help, Ashaf demonstrates his magic to get the job done. It is then revealed that Guideau wanted to find the next witch.

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

During a mini-celebratory moment, Ashaf explains to Guideau that it's not often they can receive witch-related missions from the Order. At that exact moment, a waiter comes in and hands Ashaf a letter. Intrigued, the duo sets off on their new mission.

However, Guideau soon finds out that their latest assignment isn't about a witch either. Furious, she curses at Ashaf and threatens to kill him once she gets her real body back. The dark-haired protagonist calmly replies that he would love to see that day.

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Nevertheless, the enigmatic duo finally receives a witch-hunting case, for which they leave for Hayden, the regional capital of Pheres. According to the contents of the letter that came in a black envelope, a witch has been committing grotesque murders in the city.

The episode then shifts to Hayden, where a young woman and a man from the police force are seen investigating several "grotesque" murders committed by the witch. The woman, whose name is revealed as Miss Kiera Haines, meets Ashaf and Guideau.

Miss Haines, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The dark-haired protagonist reveals their identity to the lady and informs her that the mayor has assigned them to this case. He further explains that the Paladins would take the case sooner rather than later. However, the mayor wants to take all the glory for himself, which is why he specifically contacted the Order to be on this case.

Kiera then finds out about Guideau's curse and how badly she wants to defeat witches. As such, she decides to help them out. The episode ends with the terrifying-looking witch adding another number to the victim's list.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 3

The second witch, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Witch and the Beast episode 3 will cover the rest of the case and show how Ashaf and Guideau confront the witch. As is evident, Kiera Haines will have a key role to play in this mission.

Notably, the latest installment adapted chapter 3 and half of chapter 4 from Kousuke Satake's manga series. As such, The Witch and the Beast episode 3 will likely cover the rest of chapter 4 and then adapt the next one as well.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.