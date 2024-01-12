The Witch and the Beast episode 2 is slated to be released on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 1.28 am JST, on TBS and its affiliated channels in Japan. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Bilibili, and other platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast set the premise and revealed Ashaf and Guideau's actual identity following their battle against Ione, a Witch who wreaked havoc in the city of Sanguine Lotus.

The episode also built the lore around the Witches, explaining their curses and the ways to undo them. The dark fantasy anime undoubtedly impressed anime enthusiasts as they now look forward to The Witch and the Beast episode 2's release.

The Witch and the Beast episode 2 release date and time for all region

The Witch and the Beast episode 2, titled The Witch's Pastime: Opening Act, is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 1.28 am JST in Japan. However, fans outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 18 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, January 18 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 18 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, January 18 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 18 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, January 18 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 19 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 19 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, January 19 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 2

Ione, as seen in The Witch and the Beast anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

After airing on the TBS channel and its affiliated networks in Japan, The Witch and the Beast episode 2 will be globally available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform.

Besides Crunchyroll, anime enthusiasts can also catch the episode on Aniplus Asia. The Witch and the Beast episode 2 can also be streamed on Bilibili Global and iQIYI.

Recap of The Witch and the Beast episode 1

Following a brief explanation of how to break a witch's curse, the episode sees Ashaf and Guideau arriving at the city of Sanguine Lotus to find a witch. They ask the locals around for information when they find a young girl who informs them about a certain witch, beloved by everyone in that town for her good deeds.

At that moment, Ashaf and Guideau see a giant Beast, resembling a shark, rampaging through the city. They felt it was the work of a Witch's spell, but the young girl mentions that they couldn't be more wrong.

That's when a woman wearing spectacles arrives and activates her magic to obliterate the Beast. It is then revealed that her name is Ione, the witch whom Ashaf and Guideau were looking for.

Ione, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Guideau charges at her but gets captured. Ashaf intervenes and tells the witch that although they have much to discuss, it isn't the right time for a conversation. Following this, the episode reveals the town's terrifying history, explaining how the town was consumed by flames 400 years ago due to an evil witch's curse. However, the witch was later slain, and the flames were sealed.

Ashaf and Guideau then arrive outside the witch's mansion, where they find out from the girl they met earlier that the Witch is holding an anniversary celebration. The dark-haired man warns the young girl not to trust the witch, but she doesn't listen.

Ashaf and Guideau, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Ashaf was skeptical about the flames being sealed, so he returned to their hotel to learn more about it. Just as he feared, the anniversary, the flames, and everything wasn't just a coincidence. As such, they rush to the witch's mansion once more.

At Ione's place, the young girl wakes up to find her hands and legs chopped up. Not just she but other people who were invited to the Anniversary met the same fate. The witch explains that she turned them into keys to unseal the flames that lay format in the city's heart.

Guideau shows her curse mark (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

She also reveals that her grandmother wasn't an evil witch but the one who saved the city from flames. However, society branded her as an evil witch and crucified her, so she sought revenge.

At that moment, Guideau and Ashaf arrive and lock horns with Ione. The blonde-haired woman then reveals to Ione her curse mark that was placed by a Witch, which she wanted to undo.

The episode then informs the viewers that a Witch's curse can only be undone by two processes, none of which would work in the present scenario. However, there was a third process: Kissing a witch.

Guideau's true form (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Guideau lunges at Ione and kisses her. That's when her true form emerges from the coffin, resembling a gigantic monster. With newfound strength, Guideau defeats the witch, frees the "Keys," and later restores their limbs.

When the young girl asks who they are, Ashaf mentions that they bring the witches "back to order." In other words, they belong to a group known as The Order of Magical Resonance.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 2

Ashaf and Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Given how the latest episode of the dark fantasy anime covered the first two chapters of Kousuke Satake's eponymous manga, The Witch and the Beast episode 2 will likely cover the next two chapters.

As such, fans can expect The Witch and the Beast episode 2 to delve into Ashaf and Guideau's next adventure as members of the Order of the Magical Resonance. More details are likely to be revealed about their origin as they would meet their next client.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.