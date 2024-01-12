10 Popular shonen anime with the most filler, ranked

Anime with the most filler episodes will always be a huge topic among fans when they are considering getting into a series. Series like Dragon Ball, Bleach, and Naruto have built a reputation for having a lot of filler, which is something that makes the experience of watching those series for the first somewhat daunting and even annoying, turning into a drawback.

A lot of series need to do this to give the manga time to breathe and get longer, which is why there are some anime with the most filler out there, turning into an ordeal for many newcomers.

However, which anime are these? And why do they have so much filler? And is some of the filler any good? Let's find out with this list.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime with the most filler.

10 anime with the most filler, ranked

10. Ranma 1/2 (72 episodes out of 161)

An underrated classic of the medium. (Image via Studio Deen)

Ranma 1/2 is a very interesting case when it comes to discussing anime with the most filler because of the nature of the story itself. Created by Rumiko Takahashi, the author of Urusei Yatsura and Inuyasha, the story focuses on Ranma Saotome, a young man with attitude problems and a martial artist from a major family who falls into cursed springs and becomes a woman every time he gets wet.

Now, he has to deal with that and eventually has to deal with an arranged marriage with a girl named Akane.

The nature of the series is comedic (even reaching the absurd at times), with Ranma and Akane constantly bumping heads because they don't like each other and don't want to get married. And since the manga was very episodic, the amount of filler that this series has doesn't affect the flow because it allows for a lot of creative and comedic moments.

In many ways, this is one of those anime with the most filler, but done in a way that doesn't really affect the story.

9. Dragon Ball (74 episodes out of 444)

An obvious example of anime with the most filler. (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball was always going to be on a list of anime with the most filler, and this time, it covers both the original series and Z. Most people got into the series (and probably anime in general) because of the original anime, but the vast majority of kids growing up didn't know that Toei Animation stretched out a lot of points, making some passages of the story a lot harder to watch.

Moments such as Goku and Gohan's training during the Saiyan saga, the humans heading to Namek, and even some moments in the Buu saga were stretched out quite a lot, including the infamous "Five Minutes in Namek" episodes. However, it also gave the world the legendary episode of Goku and Piccolo trying to learn how to drive, so that evens the score.

8. Yu-Gi-Oh (91 episodes out of 225)

One of those anime with the most filler. (Image via Gallop)

Yu-Gi-Oh has surpassed the anime medium and has become a major part of the game industry because of cards. However, it all started with Kazuki Takahashi's manga in the 90s and the 2000s anime adaptation by Studio Gallop, covering the original story of Yugi and his friends, turned the franchise into a commercial juggernaut.

Most kids growing up didn't know that the series had a significant amount of filler, ranking at 91 episodes. Most of it is fairly enjoyable, showing different approaches to the card game. However, most people agree that the hidden gem in these non-canon arcs is Waking the Dragons, which gave the series some great moments and even developed the character of Yami/Atem.

7. One Piece (96 episodes out of 1014)

Another obvious choice among anime with the most filler. (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece was always bound to be on a list of the anime's most filler due to how many episodes it has (still going on). Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out it could have had a lot more if Toei Animation didn't have the approach of adapting a manga chapter per episode, which keeps them from doing a lot more filler but oftentimes makes the pacing of the anime harder to watch.

Be that as it may, the filler in One Piece always boils down to two or three episodes between arcs. Although in the earlier days, it had a couple of non-canon arcs, Toei has moved away from that. Considering how a lot of newcomers feel overwhelmed with the initial amounts of episodes, it's amazing that this anime doesn't have a lot more.

6. Sailor Moon (98 episodes out of 200)

A very interesting case when it comes to anime with the most filler. (Image via Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon is a very interesting situation when analyzing anime with the most filler because while Toei Animation had to add a lot of non-canon material since author Naoko Takeuchi needed to push forward with the manga, it established a major difference between the source material and the adaptation. In fact, it shows all the positives and negatives of filler in anime.

For example, Toei added a lot of filler that allowed the main cast of Sailors to build a stronger bond and connection through several episodic adventures. All of this made their relationships and friendships feel a lot stronger because they were going through a lot more stuff, although it also led to a lot of uninspired villains and plots, which is something that a lot of people dislike.

However, despite the fact that Toei has released new anime and films that are strongly faithful to Takeuchi's manga, many people still prefer the 90s series not out of sheer nostalgia but because they feel it gave the main cast more room to grow.

5. Bleach (164 episodes out of 366)

Arguably one of the most iconic examples of this topic. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach is probably one of the most notorious examples of anime with the most filler when taking into account the context of the situation. Now that the original adaptation by Studio Pierrot has ended, it is easier to skip the filler, but when it was airing, the non-canon storylines often showed up in the worst moments, such as right before Ichigo and Ulquiorra's final battle in the Arrancar arc.

It could be argued that the huge amount of filler played a huge role in affecting Bleach's image with anime fans worldwide since it made the series' pacing quite annoying.

While most filler was widely regarded as boring or uninteresting, the Zanpakuto Rebellion arc got a lot of praise for its plot, animation, and the fanservice of showing the Zanpakuto spirits of several Shinigami (with designs made by Tite Kubo and later added in the manga).

4. Boruto (182 episodes out of 293)

One of those anime with the most filler and hurt by it. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Anime with the most filler hardly comes in more frustrating ways than Boruto, and while the initial number of non-canon episodes may surprise many people, it is important to consider the context. The anime has a lot more canon episodes than the manga, which leads to a lot of events while important in the adaptation, feel like they are filler... and they are, to some degree.

It is a bit complex because the vast majority of anime with the most filler oftentimes have non-canon arcs, and that's it. However, in Boruto's case, canon and non-canon often merge, leading to the anime feeling a lot more frustrating to watch, which probably helped damage the sequel's public perception over the years.

3. Pokemon (233 episodes out of 1116)

Legendary for being one of those anime with the most filler. (Image via OLM Team)

Pokemon is known for a lot of things, and being among the anime with the most fillers is certainly one of them. It makes sense considering how long the series stretched out with Ash's adventures, even lasting longer than One Piece, at least as of this writing, because the latter is bound to surpass it eventually.

Be that as it may, there are a lot of non-canon storylines but, in a way, fit with the series' structure. It gives Ash and his Pokemon a lot of room to grow and shine, which is always appreciated in these stories.

2. Naruto (294 episodes of 720)

Perhaps the iconic example among anime with the most filler. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is quite likely the most iconic example of anime with the most filler, and it has hurt the series in terms of being rewatched by a lot of people. This is because it shares a similar issue to Boruto in the sense that some canon moments are complemented with a lot of filler, thus leading to a frustrating watch at some points of the story.

It hurt the flow of the narrative and made the series quite a slog to watch in some key instances. It is a bit easier to watch it now because it has ended, and people can check which episodes are filler, but a lot of people are still waiting for that faithful Naruto remake.

1. Detective Conan (503 episodes out of 1111)

The anime with the most filler. (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Detective Conan is Japan's most iconic crime and mystery series of all time and also the anime with the most filler. Considering that the franchise has a long history of solving cases on a somewhat episodic basis, it makes a lot of sense that it has a high amount of filler because the story itself adheres to that.

It is similar to Ranma 1/2 in the sense that its plot is episodic, and the people at TMS Entertainment can come up with a mystery to find out, and it is a similar approach to what is canon. It is a formula that can work without any major issues.

Final thoughts

These are the anime with the most filler, and while some of them can be quite interesting to watch, it is fair to say that most fans are better off skipping those episodes. However, if people want to consume the entire anime without hesitation, here is hoping this list can help on that front.