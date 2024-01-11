Eiichiro Oda unites One Piece and Detective Conan in a celebratory artwork

Thursday, January 11, 2024 saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable One Piece leaker @pewpiece post an interesting piece of Detective Conan artwork from Eiichiro Oda himself. Oda, undoubtedly best known as the creator, author and illustrator of the former of the two series mentioned above, drew the artwork to celebrate the latter series’ 30th anniversary.

The Detective Conan manga series, also known as Case Closed, first began serialization on January 5, 1994 in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, where it’s still published. Despite being in a different magazine from a different publisher, it seems that the One Piece mangaka nevertheless wanted to pay his respects to the beloved franchise.

This also likely stems from the fact that Oda and Detective Conan creator, author and illustrator Gosho Aoyama are very close friends and colleagues in real life. The two have done multiple interviews together where they discuss their mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work in their respective flagship series.

Detective Conan’s 30th anniversary celebrated with a sketch from One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda

As mentioned above, the latest illustration from the One Piece mangaka is meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Aoyama’s beloved manga series. While the 30th anniversary of Aoyama’s manga was last week, Oda’s sketch is likely being revealed this week due to the recent holiday breaks taken by Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump.

In any case, both manga series are some of the longest currently being serialized, having premiered just 3 years apart from one another. However, the two respective franchises have gone in very different directions when it comes to a few key aspects, such as spinoff manga series.

Whereas Oda’s series has very few official spinoff manga, Aoyama’s has three different spinoff series to speak of in the franchise. While one of them has since concluded, two are still regularly ongoing. However, only one is published concurrently alongside the mainline series, whereas the other one is only released when the mainline series is on break.

In other areas, however, the franchises are very similar. The anime adaptation for Aoyama’s series is currently well over 1100 episodes aired, with the anime adaptation of Oda’s series currently approaching the 1100 episode mark. Each franchise has also spawned several anime films, with Aoyama’s series releasing 25 in total and Oda’s releasing 15.

The One Piece anime most recently began its adaptation of the series’ Egghead arc in the latest 1089th episode for the series. The manga, meanwhile, is rapidly approaching the climax of the Egghead arc. The series’ live-action adaptation by Netflix was announced as being renewed for a second season in September 2023, but has had no significant confirmed updates since the initial announcement.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film and live-action news as 2023 progresses.