9 Naruto characters who went zero to hero, ranked by power

Masashi Kishimoto's highly inspiring Naruto series teaches the value of hard work. Even though they were regarded as individuals with low potential, several characters notably improved via their admirable commitment. Some of them even reached the absolute top of the ninja world.

Granted, the unwavering determination to work hard may be considered a talent in itself. Still, it's commendable that these children didn't let themselves down after being labeled a failure, but took the issue as additional motivation, which guided them in their path as ninjas.

The Naruto characters who became powerful despite being labeled as failures ranked from weakest to strongest

9) Choji Akimichi

Choji (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Inept at playing the "ninja game", which imitated how shinobi fight, Choji was excluded by his classmates. Like his father addressed, Choji had a very kind heart, which made him too soft. Things changed when he befriended Shikamaru, who motivated him to become a more determined fighter.

When Sound Four member Jirobo was beating him, Choji put his life on the line, consuming the Akimichi clan's Three Coloured Pills, which convert one's own body fat into chakra. The third pill boosted Choji's capabilities a hundredfold, enabling him to annihilate Jirobo, but at the cost of tremendous aftereffects, which left him on the brink of death.

During the Fourth Ninja War, Choji overcame his self-confidence issues, learning to use his Butterfly Mode without the aid of the pills, and even combining it with the Super Multi-Size Technique. In this form, he managed to overpower Asuma Sarutobi and Hizashi Hyuga. However, he was no match for the dreadful Gedo Mazo.

8) Sakura Haruno

Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Due to her complex love for Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura is often the subject of heated debates. Regardless, she became a rather powerful ninja for no other reason than her hard work. She didn't get a Bloodline Ability, or a Tailed Beast's chakra, and initially focused on her studies, rather than on her combat skills.

Undoubtedly, Sakura was very weak. Things changed when she started training under Tsunade's tutelage. The Fifth Hokage's teachings played a significant role in Sakura's development as a fighter, but the effort she put into her training was pivotal as well.

From being useless against average foes, Sakura became able, although with Chiyo's essential help, to perform well against Akatsuki member Sasori. Mastering the art of chakra control, Sakura learned to use medical ninjutsu and superhuman physical strength.

She even gained the Strength of a Hundred Seal, which amps her abilities and enables her to summon the giant slug Katsuyu. While Sakura pales in power compared to Naruto, Sasuke, and Kakashi, she manages to surpass Tsunade, which is very impressive for someone who at the start of the story could barely fight.

7) Rock Lee

Rock Lee (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Laughed at by people, who said that he would never become a ninja, as he couldn't perform ninjutsu and genjutsu, Rock Lee gave his all to train his taijutsu. At one point, Lee met Might Guy, the strongest taijutsu user. Moved by the boy's efforts, Guy decided to make him his disciple.

Thanks to his hard work and Guy's passionate teachings, Lee's skills blossomed. He became a fearsome taijutsu user, even distinguishing himself as one of the Hidden Leaf's most prominent young ninjas. This training granted Lee mastery of the Strong Fist, and the ability to open the Eight Inner Gates.

In Part 1 of Naruto, Lee could release up until the Fifth Gate. Even though using this power caused immense strain on his body, he employed it to fight Gaara, bypassing his Shield of Sand and causing him significant trouble. Ultimately, however, Lee ended up beaten by Gaara, and, as a result of the battle, was left with grievous injuries.

Forced to choose between having a very risky surgery or giving up being a ninja, Lee, encouraged by Guy, opted to undergo the operation. A testament to his determination, right after the surgery, Lee immediately resumed training. In Naruto Shippuden, he became even stronger, as he learned to open the Sixth Gate.

6) Might Duy

Duy (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Labeled "The Eternal Genin" for his alleged inability to achieve a higher rank, Might Duy was underestimated by most of his townspeople. In truth, Duy was a beast, physically and metaphorically. After twenty years of relentless training, he had become an outstanding taijutsu fighter, who could open all Eight Inner Gates.

Aiming to motivate his son Might Guy, teaching him to never let anything put him down, Duy used to answer people's taunts by saying "thanks for your support" while smiling. When Guy was still a child, Duy single-handedly challenged the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist group to protect his son.

Using the Eighth Gate, Duy killed four of the Seven Swordsmen, despite fighting them in 1v7. Sadly, this cost him his life, as the price to open the Eighth Gate is the user's death. Duy died as a legend, silencing anyone who mocked him, and inspiring his son. Always holding dear his father's memory, Guy became one of the strongest ninjas ever.

5) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Initially, Jiraiya showed very little talent. He spent most of his time trying to impress Tsunade, which he regularly failed to do. During his team's first exercise, his poor performance caused him to be tied to a stump as punishment.

After training at Mount Myoboku, Jiraiya notably improved. Eventually, he became hailed as one of the Hidden Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas. Driven by the prediction that one of his students would be the Child of the Prophecy, a boy who would either save or destroy the world, Jiraiya also became a teacher.

He mentored some of the mightiest ninjas of all time, including Nagato, the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, and the one who was revealed to be the Child of the Prophecy, Naruto Uzumaki. Jiraiya treated Naruto as his godson, passing on the boy the beliefs and the spirit that guided him into saving the world.

A skilled ninja who was offered the position of Hokage, Jiraiya could use Sage Mode to enhance his abilities and techniques. Still, it must be noted that never mastered this power, and could only use it after a specific preparation. Upon infiltrating the Hidden Rain, Jiraiya faced Pain, against whom he died heroically.

4) Ashura Otsutsuki

Ashura (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The younger son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Ashura seemed much less talented than his elder brother Indra. Still, he never let himself down, remaining a kind individual with a pure heart. Gathering strength from the support of his loved ones, Ashura eventually obtained his father's life force and physical energy.

As such, Ashura gained the Six Paths Sage Mode, which blessed him with incredible abilities, including Truth-Seeking Balls and an enormous chakra avatar. After a tremendous fight, Ashura overcame his brother Indra, but their eternal battle would continue over the centuries through their reincarnations.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

As a kid, Obito fell in love with Rin and developed a rivalry with Kakashi, whose natural talent he was jealous of. One day, shocked by the fact that Kakashi lost his left eye while protecting him from an enemy ninja, Obito finally unlocked his Sharingan.

Shortly after, Obito sacrificed himself to protect Kakashi, to which he entrusted one of his Sharingan eyes before seemingly dying crushed. In truth, he was saved by Madara, who later manipulated him into witnessing Rin's death. Disillusioned with reality, Obito unleashed the real potential of his Mangekyo Sharingan.

Using Kamui, Obito could warp his body into another dimension, phasing through any attack as if he were intangible. He could also travel instantly and capture his foes. Further boosted by Hashirama's DNA, at just 14 years old Obito was able to seriously challenge Minato. He then enhanced his might even more, and took control of the Akatsuki under the name of "Tobi".

After becoming the Ten-Tails jinchuriki and surpassing even Hashirama, Obito eventually decided to atone for his actions. He passed all his eye powers and chakra to Kakashi and sacrificed his life to save Naruto. Indirectly, Obito enabled the two members of Team 7 to save the world.

2) Might Guy

Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With no other means than the "Power of Youth", i.e., hard work and determination, Guy went from being below average to becoming one of the strongest Naruto characters. Inspired by his father, Guy trained hard to prove that he could be as good as the natural prodigy Kakashi, whom he eventually befriended, with the two becoming lifelong comrades.

The franchise's strongest taijutsu fighter, Guy has incredible speed, stamina, and physical strength. Using the Eight Inner Gates, he can further boost his capabilities and perform unreal moves, such as the Seventh Gate's Afternoon Tiger, which wiped out Madara's Susanoo, or the Eighth Gate's Evening Elephant and Night Guy.

With just his basic taijutsu skills, Guy countered Obito's Kamui, preventing the Uchiha from even touching him. With the Seventh Gate, he annihilated major Akatsuki member Kisame. He was also able to pressure a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara much more than Minato could.

Releasing the Eighth Gate, Guy became so fast and powerful that he bent the space simply by moving. He almost killed the mighty Madara, which is an astonishing feat. As the Eighth Gate's aftereffects left him permanently disabled, Guy still pushed himself to go beyond his limits and managed to remain a capable ninja.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Fearing Kurama, the Nine-Tails which was sealed in his body, most of the Hidden Leaf people marginalized Naruto, who went through massive hardships. Despite his efforts, Naruto wasn't able to show much talent and thus was regarded as one of the less skilled ninjas of his generation.

As the reincarnation of Ashura and the jinchuriki of the Nine-Tails, Naruto never lacked potential. He had everything to be a powerhouse, but it was his hard work that enabled him to bring out his true capabilities. After learning to use Rasengan, Rasenshuriken, and even Sage Mode, Naruto finally became a proficient fighter.

His perseverance earned him the respect of his fellow citizens and even the Nine Tails'. Naruto became able to use Nine Tails Chakra and Tailed Beast Bomb, which he could even combine with Sage Mode, further amping his might. During the Fourth Ninja War, his contribution to the Shinobi Alliance was invaluable.

Upon obtaining Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto's prowess skyrocketed. He gained the ability to fly and obtained new mighty techniques, such as Truth Seeking Balls, Multiple Tailed Beast Bomb Rasenshuriken, and more. Some years after the fierce battle with Sasuke at the Valley of the End, Naruto realized his dream, of becoming Hokage.

Final Thoughts

The value of commitment can be passed through generations (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The ninja world is a harsh place, where even children are sent to the battlefield, or tasked with dangerous missions. Depending on their alleged potential, kids are labeled as prodigies or failures since their early childhood.

With hard work being one of the franchise's main themes, however, the story featured several characters who overthrew these judgments. Even though at first they seemed rather untalented, these individuals attained remarkable achievements.

Keep up with every news about the Naruto series as 2023 progresses.