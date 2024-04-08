10 best anime like Pokémon you should watch

If you're a fan of anime like Pokémon, you've likely been captivated by its fun stories about Ash Ketchum and Pikachu traveling the world to become Pokémon masters.

Pokémon first premiered in 1997 in Japan and soon became an international phenomenon. The anime follows 10-year-old Ash Ketchum and his first Pokémon partner Pikachu, as they travel across various regions to challenge gym leaders and compete in Pokémon leagues.

Along the way, Ash catches new Pokémon and makes friends with fellow trainers Misty and Brock. Fans who love the spirit of adventure, friendship, and competition in Pokémon, should check out anime like Pokémon that are sure to delight.

10 must-watch anime like Pokémon

1) Digimon

Digimon (Image via Toei Animation)

Digimon, an anime like Pokémon, features children paired up with special monster companions. Rather than trainers, the main characters are "Digidestined" - youths transported to the Digital World to save it alongside their Digimon partners.

Digimon sets itself apart with more complex storylines and character development compared to Pokémon. The stakes feel higher, with the kids often confronting dangerous threats from evil Digimon. The bond between kids and their Digimon digivolving into stronger forms is a key theme.

While creature designs are less cute than Pokémon, Digimon has some adorable ones like Patamon. The diverse Digimon types and their synergy in battle and emotional connections make Digimon a thoughtful anime like Pokémon.

2) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Image via Gallop)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters has action, adventure, and a whole lot of card battles! Known for popularizing real-world card games, Yu-Gi-Oh! is a popular anime like Pokémon.

Protagonist Yugi Muto solves an ancient Egyptian puzzle, causing him to share a body with the spirit of the Pharaoh Atem. Together, they engage in high-stakes duels using Duel Monsters cards brought to life by magical powers. Like gym battles in Pokémon, these duels test skill and strategy.

The card creatures have cool designs, attributes, and effects during battle. With magical card games, ancient mysteries and an iconic spiky-haired hero, Yu-Gi-Oh! will appeal greatly to Pokémon fans.

3) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura (Image via Madhouse)

Magical girl anime Cardcaptor Sakura is an unexpected but fitting recommendation for Pokémon fans. Sakura Kinomoto discovers a book containing Clow Cards - magical cards containing spirits and abilities - and her life changes.

Tasked with recapturing the released cards, Sakura uses her magic staff and help from guardian beast Cerberus to take on this monumental quest. Like Pokémon trainers, Sakura captures Clow Cards to add to her deck.

The card spirits are akin to Pokémon with unique powers. Combined with slice-of-life school stories and romance elements, Cardcaptor Sakura brings all-ages adventure, which is perfect for fans looking for anime like Pokémon.

4) Beyblade

Beyblade (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

Beyblade brings the action and excitement of Pokémon battles into an athletics arena. These battles involve customizable spinning top toys called Beyblades controlled by their owners to outspin their opponents.

The anime follows a young boy named Tyson, who enters regional Beyblading tournaments, making friends and analyzing opponents' Beyblades and battle strategies. This research and adjustment of Beyblade types/parts to gain advantages mirrors Pokémon type matchups.

Beyblade captures the competitive spirit and growth mindset of becoming the best through practice. With cool spinning top designs, hot-blooded protagonists and battle analysis, Beyblade is a must-watch anime like Pokémon.

5) Bakugan Battle Brawlers

Bakugan Battle Brawlers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Bakugan is a more recent monster battle anime like Pokémon in its premise and themes. Creatures called Bakugan are unleashed from their marble-like ball forms to battle by conjuring up attacks based on their elemental affinities.

The plot follows Dan and his friends as their world gets invaded by the evil Naga. By honing their skills in strategic card-based battles using Bakugan, they push back against the invasion. The bonds between humans and Bakugan grow stronger, enabling their creatures to evolve into more powerful forms.

Collecting creatures, evolving them, and using strategy to win battles, Bakugan Battle Brawlers makes for an anime like Pokémon.

6) Future Card Buddyfight

Future Card Buddyfight (Image via Sunrise)

Future Card Buddyfight offers something fans always wanted in Pokémon - the chance to battle alongside monster companions! Its protagonists call upon dragons, demons, knights, and other spirits from another world to fight as "Buddies" by their side.

Buddies are summoned to the human world through cards, allowing them to unleash dynamic special moves. Like the Pokémon battle system, Buddyfight requires strategic deck-building and the use of cards to overpower opponents. Matching card attributes to gain bonuses adds extra depth.

Seeing humans fight alongside powerful creatures makes Buddyfight stand out, while retaining Pokémon's competitive joy. The hot-blooded passion and rivalries will also feel familiar.

7) Shaman King

Shaman King (Image via Studio Bridge)

For supernatural adventures with spirit partners, Shaman King is a top choice for anime like Pokémon. It focuses on shamans - people bonded with spirits to derive mystical abilities. The Shaman Fight tournament is held every 500 years to determine the Shaman King to reshape the world.

Protagonist Yoh Asakura enters the tournament with his ghost ally Amidamaru to test their skills against rival shamans and their ghost partners. Like Pokémon, these spirits have unique appearances and special attacks channeled through the shamans.

The ghostly team-ups, special powers, and combat make Shaman King a grittier battle anime. However, the emphasis on bonds between the living and dead retains Pokémon's heart.

8) Dinosaur King

Dinosaur King (Image via Sunrise)

Dinosaur King, another anime like Pokémon, brings prehistoric beasts into the monster battle genre with exciting results. Dinosaurs are revived from fossils and sealed into cards that kids use to summon them for battles.

Protagonists Max and Rex activate their dinosaurs' abilities by swiping special move cards. Their objective is to defeat opposing dinosaurs and claim them while stopping villains from misusing them. Like Pokémon battles, there is a strong focus on dino attributes and strategies.

Seeing dynamic dinosaurs like T-Rex and Triceratops brought to life retains Pokémon's thrill. With fossils, dinosaurs and card-based battles, Dinosaur King adds an ancient twist perfect for fans seeking anime like Pokémon.

9) Medabots

Medabots (Image via Bee Train)

For a more robot-centric monster battle anime, Medabots delivers fun competition. Medabots are customizable robots with interchangeable parts equipped for battling other Medabots in matches.

Protagonist Ikki Tenryou dreams of becoming a champion Medabot battler. He comes across the rare Medabot Metabee and pairs up with him to enter tournaments. They forge a tight friendship while analyzing their opponents to gain strategic advantages in battles.

The emphasis on customizing Medabots, using their unique abilities in fights and aiming for glory will feel familiar to Pokémon fans. Matching robot designs and abilities also add to the competitive thrill that make both anime exciting to watch.

10) Monster Rancher

Monster Rancher (Image via Actas)

For a change of pace, Monster Rancher offers a unique take on raising and battling monsters. Instead of capturing wild monsters, this anime like Pokémon has humans create "Monster Rancher" creatures by placing objects like CDs into magical machines.

Protagonist Genki creates monsters to compete in tournaments. Much care and dedication goes into raising them well, evolving them into stronger forms over time. The bonds between human and monster drive emotional storylines.

With creative monster designs, an emphasis on caring for them, and seeing them battle, Monster Rancher retains Pokémon's endearing qualities from a fresh angle. Its world and lore around creating monster partners make it worth checking out.

Conclusion

Part of Pokémon's long-lasting appeal lies in its uplifting tone, memorable creatures and focus on growth through competition. The anime like Pokémon emulate and build on these strengths in their own ways - whether it's magical partnerships like Shaman King and Cardcaptor Sakura or battle focus like Beyblade and Yu-Gi-Oh!

If the Pokémon journey has kindled an appetite for anime like Pokémon with similar messages about friendship and self-improvement, fans should check out these recommendations. Their ability to evoke the joy and nostalgia of Pokémon will have viewers hooked.

