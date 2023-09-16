How to watch Beyblade in order: Chronological watch guide

Beyblade, an old-school classic anime series from the early 00s, has left an indelible mark on the industry and its dedicated fanbase. Even after 20 years, the popularity and nostalgia surrounding the series have not wavered.

But what is the best way to experience this epic saga? With multiple seasons, spin-offs, and specials, it can be daunting to know where to begin. This is an easy chronological watch guide for this classic anime show, ensuring that fans can immerse themselves in the story and characters in the proper order.

From the original series to the Metal Saga and the Burst series, there's a chronological sequence of each season, spin-off, and movie. Whether a long-time fan or new to Beyblade, this watch guide will help you navigate through the series and relive those old moments as characters battle it out in the Beyblade arena.

Beyblade: A comprehensive chronological guide to watching the entire series in order

1. Beyblade

The original Beyblade series, released in 2001, follows the Bladebreakers team as they compete in tournaments and face different opponents worldwide. With 51 episodes, this series introduces us to Tyson and his friends as they strive to become the best bladers.

2. V-Force

V-force : Next-generation Bladebreakers (Image via Nippon Animation)

Serving as a direct sequel to the original series, V-Force brings the Bladebreakers back together to face powerful opponents in their quest to protect the sacred bit-beasts. This season also consists of 51 exciting episodes.

3. G-Revolution

With a slight change in the Bladebreakers team lineup, G-Revolution focuses on Tyson, Kenny, Hilary, and newcomer Daichi as they defend their titles at the World Championships. This installment completes the original trilogy with 52 action-packed episodes.

4. Beyblade: Metal Fusion

Metal fight to become Bladebreakers'( Image via SynergySP Studio)

The fourth series marks a new chapter, introducing a new protagonist named Gingka Hagane. Follow Gingka's journey as he battles the Dark Nebula Organization and aims to become the strongest blader. Metal Fusion comprises 51 episodes and showcases improved animation quality.

Metal Masters

As a direct sequel to Metal Fusion, Metal Masters continues Gingka's adventures alongside his new rival, Masamune Kadoya. The series revolves around the World Championships and features another 51 thrilling episodes.

Metal Fury

Boasting 52 episodes, Metal Fury reveals Gingka as a Legendary Blader who must unite other Legendary Bladers to take down the impending threat of Nemesis. This series focuses on a compelling storyline rather than intense action.

5. Shogun Steel

Set years after Metal Fury, Shogun Steel introduces another new protagonist named Zyro Kurogane, who aspires to be the Number 1 Blader. This season features a grown-up Gingka and a 38-episode journey that concludes this era of the Beyblade.

6. Beyblade Burst

The next generation of Beyblade introduces Valt Aoi, a cheery fifth-grader, and his quest to become a top blader. Burst showcases slight stylistic changes, improved animation, and 51 episodes of intense battling and character growth.

Burst Evolution

Following the pattern of previous generations, Burst Evolution features Valt and his friends facing new challenges on the international stage. Sharing the same episode count as Burst, this series continues to deliver the excitement that fans love.

Burst Turbo

Set two years after the International Blader's Cup, Turbo focuses on a new protagonist named Aiger Akabane. Aiger aims to defeat Valt Aoi and become the world champion with his Bey, Z Achilles 11 Xtend. Prepare for 51 episodes of thrilling battles and personal growth.

Burst Rise

Skipping official TV sources, Rise continues the Burst saga, with Valt training a new generation of bladers. Follow Dante's journey as he seeks to achieve Hyper-Flux and bonds with his partner Bey, Ace Dragon. Rise spans 52 episodes and brings back the beloved characters from the previous seasons.

Burst Surge

Taking place a year after Rise, Surge introduces Hyuga and Hikaru Hizashi, two brothers wielding the power of Lighting Beys as they challenge the Blading Legends. A new tournament arises, leading to 48 intense episodes filled with competitive chaos and mysterious bladers.

QuadDrive

Concluding the Burst series, QuadDrive introduces the concept of Phantom's Gate, a graveyard for Beys. With 52 episodes, this season sees bladers worldwide taking on the challenge thrown by Bel Daizora, resulting in epic battles and unforgettable moments.

Whether you want to revisit the nostalgic moments of the original series or explore the new generation of bladers in the Burst series, this guide ensures a seamless viewing experience.

The series will have a new addition with Beyblade X, exclusively premiering on TV Tokyo on October 6, 2023.

