Batman Arkham Trilogy release date revealed for the Nintendo Switch

Warner Bros. Games recently announced that Batman Arkham Trilogy will be available on the Nintendo Switch, and we finally have a concrete release date. This game series is easily among the most celebrated superhero action games of the 2010s. In fact, its success was the driving force behind some of the best superhero action-adventure titles in recent memory.

While the Arkham Trilogy is almost a decade old at this point, it never made its way to Nintendo's home consoles, that is, until now. Announced during the recently held Nintendo Direct, the Batman Arkham Trilogy includes all of Rocksteady's Arkham titles, including their single-player DLCs.

When is Batman Arkham Trilogy releasing for the Nintendo Switch?

The Batman Arkham Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch is scheduled to come out on October 13, 2023. While publisher Warner Bros. Games recently announced the game's release date, it's yet to go live for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. It should potentially be made available in a few weeks.

Expand Tweet

It should be mentioned that there has been no information regarding the game's physical release.

However, going by Warner Bros. Games' previous Nintendo Switch ports, the upcoming Batman Arkham will mostly likely get a physical release right alongside the digital version. As for the game's file size, the publisher is yet to disclose any information.

The trilogy comes packed with all the Batman Arkham titles from Rocksteady, including Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight. The bundle will also include all the single-player DLCs for these games, making it the definitive way to play (or replay) the Batman Arkham series.

Unfortunately, the multiplayer maps and game modes will not be present in the collection. While the first two Arkham games feel like the best fit for Nintendo's hybrid console, it is the final title in the franchise, Batman Arkham Knight, that's the most intriguing inclusion in the bundle.

Expand Tweet

Given that Batman Arkham Knight still has major performance issues on PS4/Xbox One (which are significantly more powerful than the Nintendo Switch), it'll be really interesting to see how it turns out on the handheld console.

Built using Unreal Engine 3, the games still hold up fairly well on consoles and PC. This is especially true for Arkham Knight, which came out in early 2015 and is still a benchmark of visual fidelity and open-world design in gaming.

The Arkham titles finally making their way to the Nintendo Switch will open these fantastic superhero action-adventure games to an entirely new playerbase.