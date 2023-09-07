Beyblade X anime announces release date with an official trailer, cast, theme songs, and more

The much awaited Beyblade X anime has finally announced its release date along with an exciting official trailer and important details. Exclusive to TV Tokyo, the brand new season will premiere on October 6, 2023.
The announcement also features an impressive cast lineup and offers a glimpse of the series' dynamic opening theme, 'Prove,' by ONE OK ROCK. This marks the band's debut in television anime.
Additionally, popular K-pop sensation aespa will contribute to the electrifying ending theme, ZOOM ZOOM. Beyblade X promises to be the fourth-generation installment in the beloved Beyblade series, with a fresh storyline.
Cast, theme songs, and other details released with the official trailer of Beyblade X anime
The trailer unveils new characters, beyblades, and an exciting battle system. The upcoming anime will center around a fresh generation of Bladers engaged in fierce competition within the Xtreme Beyblade League.
The cast for the anime includes:
- Yuto Hoshi as Aiger Akabane
- Ryota Osaka as Hikaru Asahi
- Yuki Yase as Fumiya Kuramochi
- Ayumi Tsuji as Rantaro Kiyama
- Atsushi Tamaru as Valt Aoi
- Kensho Ono as Daigo Kurogami
Fans of the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Takara Tomy's Beyblade X project have ample reason to get excited. The official anime website has recently shared an array of thrilling details, including the premiere date set for October 6, 2023.
To further heighten anticipation, an official trailer has been released, providing a glimpse into the action-packed world of Beyblade X.
The talented cast of the anime series is poised to bring these unique characters to life. Sōma Saitō, Shūichirō Umeda, and Ruriko Noguchi will be taking on pivotal roles in the show.
The characters, whose names are thematically linked to X, skies, and rainbows, contribute depth and dimension to the overall series.
Epic theme songs set to elevate upcoming season's experience
aespa's ZOOM ZOOM serves as the energetic ending theme song to Beyblade X. With its lively rhythm and infectious tunes, this track is sure to make a lasting impact on viewers.
Its optimistic and lively vibe perfectly aligns with the thrilling world of Beyblade X, making it a song that fans won't want to skip as they wrap up each exciting episode.
Prove by ONE OK ROCK sets the stage for intense and adrenaline-filled battles in the upcoming season of the series, as its exhilarating opening theme. Originally featured on their album Luxury Disease, this high-energy track perfectly complements the dynamic world of Beyblade battles.
With its powerful sound and captivating lyrics, Prove is sure to energize viewers and establish the tone for the action-packed adventures that lie ahead in the series.
In summation
The highly anticipated Beyblade X anime is hitting TV screens exclusively on TV Tokyo starting October 6, 2023. To make the announcement even more thrilling, an official trailer has just been released featuring the dynamic opening theme Prove by ONE OK ROCK.
And that's not all - K-pop sensation aespa will be joining in on the excitement with their electrifying ending theme ZOOM ZOOM.
All this exciting news can be found on the official website where fans can get a sneak peek into the action-packed world of Beyblade X.
Plus, brace yourselves for new and intriguing characters making their debut in this upcoming season of the ever-evolving Beyblade universe.
