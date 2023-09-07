Beyblade X anime announces release date, cast, and more in latest PV

On September 7, the official website for the Beyblade X anime series streamed a new promotional video for the upcoming series. Within the video, fans learned of the series’ opening and ending theme songs, full cast and staff, as well as the series' release date, which is October 6, 2023.

The Beyblade X anime project comes from the Takara Tomy company, who initially announced the series in march and describes it as the franchise’s 4th generation. This is in reference to the original 1999 Beyblade series, 2008’s Beyblade: Metal Fusion, and 2015’s Beyblade Burst. Hence, the upcoming series would be the fourth generation of the franchise’s anime projects.

There is also a manga adaptation of the Beyblade X series, which launched in Shogakukan’s Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine on June 15, 2023. Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno, who are also brothers, are credited with the original story for the series and as the authors, while Posuka Demizu has illustrated the manga.

As per the latest promotional video, the Beyblade X anime series is set to debut on Japanese broadcast television on Friday, October 6, 2023, on TV Tokyo and affiliate channels. The series will premiere at 6:25 pm JST, but no streaming or international release information is available as of yet.

The series’ opening theme, which can also be heard in the promotional video, is Prove by ONE OK ROCK. Meanwhile, the ending theme will be ZOOM ZOOM by K-pop girl group aespa. The series stars Soma Saito as Ekusu Kurosu, Shuichiro Umeda as Bird Kazami, and Ruriko Noguchi as Multi Nanairo. The romanizations for these character names have yet to be officially confirmed.

Franchise veteran Katsuhito Akiyama is credited as chief director for the anime, with Sotsu Terada directing the series at OLM. Hikaru Muno is credited for the original series concept and scenario assistance, with Kazuho Hyodo in charge of the series scripts. Posuka Demizu drafted the original character designs, with Yoshihiro Nagamori adapting those designs for animation.

Takara Tomy first announced the project in March, which was eventually followed by the manga version’s premiere in June. The manga’s story centers on a young boy who aims to be a professional Beyblade player and aims to get to X Tower, where the pros gather. The manga is said to be introducing new gears and abilities in playing the titular game.

The seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series premiered on Disney XD on April 3, 2023. The series premiered on Hulu roughly a month later. Episodes are currently streaming on YouTube as soon as it premieres in the United States, with the season set to have 26 total 22-minute episodes.

