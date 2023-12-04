10 best shoujo anime that you can't afford to miss

Shoujo anime, which caters to the teen female audience, is a popular genre filled with heartwarming stories, endearing characters, and plenty of romance. Shoujo anime has an immense fan following thanks to series that tug on heartstrings with their memorable stories about love, friendship, and growing up.

While popular mainstream shounen titles like Naruto and Demon Slayer may be full of intense action, shoujo anime hooks viewers with emotional character-driven stories. There is something uniquely charming about the shoujo art style and aesthetic as well.

Top 10 shoujo anime masterpieces for your watchlist

1. Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke (Image via Production I.G)

Kimi ni Todoke is one of the quintessential shoujo anime series focusing on high school romance. It follows the story of Sawako Kuronuma, a timid and misunderstood girl who is shunned by her classmates because of her resemblance to Sadako from the horror movie The Ring.

But when she forms a connection with the most popular boy in class, Shouta Kazehaya, her life slowly begins to transform. While the premise surrounding the shy unpopular girl getting noticed by the most popular boy in school may seem overused, Kimi ni Todoke stands out with its subtle and heartwarming treatment of the concept and characters.

Sawako is not suddenly made into a glamorous princess but retains her modesty and awkwardness even after connecting with Kazehaya. The popular Kazehaya appreciates all of her quirks that made her an outcast earlier.

Their friends-to-lovers journey is portrayed beautifully over two seasons.

2. Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura (Image via Madhouse)

Cardcaptor Sakura exports the playful style of CLAMP manga to anime with a sweet twist. As with Sailor Moon, an inexperienced heroine accidentally ends up with a tremendous, cosmos-altering responsibility and matures over time to accept her duty.

Sakura Kinomoto leads a double life as an average fourth grader with a crush on her brother's best friend while capturing the Clow Cards that escape from a magical book in her basement. The series balances slice-of-life vignettes focused on childhood crushes and insecurities with high-stakes showdowns.

Viewers watch Sakura grow from a teeny bopper to a self-assured young sorceress over the show's heartwarming 70 episodes. Cardcaptor Sakura became a gateway into shoujo anime and manga thanks to its earnest optimism and kawaii style.

3. Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

The classic shoujo plot gets a fun twist with Lovely Complex. Breaking away from the slender dainty innocent girl lead archetype, spunky and taller-than-average Risa Koizumi shouts her love from the rooftops. Instead of falling for Mr. Popular, Risa sets her sights on the unusually short boy Atsushi Otani.

Risa and Otani's antics make this shoujo anime a standout comedy. Behind the nonstop screams and funny faces lies a cute modern romance at the heart of the story.

4. My Little Monster

My Little Monster (Image via Brain's Base)

Few shoujo anime protagonists are as studious and serious as My Little Monster's Shizuku Mizutani, whose sole focus in life is getting good grades. That is until she is tasked with delivering some printouts to a socially outcast Haru Yoshida, a seemingly violent troublemaker feared by all the students.

But after their first encounter leaves Shizuku intrigued, she discovers that Haru is childish and sensitive and not dangerous. Haru becomes fascinated with genius Shizuku, the first person who is unafraid of him.

As the most levelheaded honors student and the reckless misfit find friendship and possibly love, My Little Monster emerges as an intriguing romantic comedy in the shoujo anime genre.

5. Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club (Image via Bones)

Ouran Academy may be a school for the insanely rich, but it gets turned on its head when the down-to-earth smart "commoner" Haruhi breaks an expensive vase. This forces her to pretend to be a boy and work off her debt by serving in the eccentric boys' Host Club and entertaining female clients.

With its reverse harem antics, over-the-top characters, and parodies of classic shojo tropes, Ouran High School Host Club became a hit title. However, beneath the screwball comedy also lies nods to social commentary regarding gender, class, and prejudice. The romance eventually blooms as well, with Haruhi gaining the affections of multiple handsome hosts.

6. Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Nanami Momozono may be poor and homeless after her father skips town, but her life changes forever when she rescues a strange man and inherits his home, which turns out to be a rundown shrine. To make things even more complicated, the handsome fox-spirit Tomoe considers Nanami unworthy of becoming the new land god.

Kamisama Kiss blends shoujo romance, supernatural fantasy, and folklore into an exciting and sweet story as the plucky heroine Nanami grows into her godhood duties with the help of Tomoe. What begins comedically with Nanami navigating her way through spiritual tasks evolves into a touching romance. With the fox-spirit Tomoe by her side, Nanami's rise to becoming a compassionate deity beloved by the locals makes this shoujo anime a charming watch.

7. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The beloved work of Natsuki Takaya, Fruits Basket follows Tohru Honda, an orphan high school girl, who begins living in a tent in the forest after the renovation of her grandfather's house forces her out. However, when Yuki Sohma and Shigure Sohma discover her situation, they invite Tohru to stay with them in exchange for household duties.

This opens Tohru's life to the mysterious world of the Sohma family, who are afflicted with an ancient curse that causes 12 family members to turn into Chinese zodiac animals when hugged by anyone of the opposite s*x. As kind-hearted Tohru gets taken in by the Sohma family, she vows to break their generational curse through the power of love, compassion, and acceptance.

With its endearing characters, supernatural twist, and heartwarming themes of found family, understanding, and forgiveness, Fruits Basket is an acclaimed manga classic that spawned two anime adaptions.

8. Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! (Image via J.C.Staff)

This delightful shoujo anime combines elements of romance and comedy. The story centers around Misaki Ayuzawa, a strong-willed and disciplined high school student council president who secretly works at a maid café to support her family. Her life takes a turn when Takumi Usui, a popular and talented student, discovers her secret part-time job.

An amusing, romantic dynamic develops between the initially hostile Misaki and the amused Takumi. Known for its engaging characters and heartwarming moments, Maid Sama! effectively portrays the challenges of teenage life and the nuances of first love. While on the surface a stereotypical "odd couple" storyline, Maid Sama! elevates the genre with multidimensional characters.

Watching the earnest, driven Misaki gradually open her guarded heart thanks to the cheeky yet reliable Takumi makes this a standout shoujo anime series.

9. Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

This anime sparked a global phenomenon and codified many tropes associated with the mahou shoujo anime genre. The show chronicles Usagi Tsukino's journey from an immature junior high student to the heroic defender of justice, Sailor Moon. Aided by a cast of fellow Sailor Scouts, she fights villains with planetary-based powers while searching for the Legendary Silver Crystal and her destined lover.

Despite its predictable "monster of the day" structure, glaring '90s animation shortcuts, and repetitive plot, Sailor Moon won viewers over with the heart and charm of its diverse female team. Their loyalty and compassion serve as an enduring model of the power of sisterhood.

With over 200 episodes across numerous iterations, Sailor Moon became both an anime staple and feminist icon thanks to the strength of its captivating characters and emphasis on themes of friendship and redemption.

10. Ao Haru Ride (Blue Spring Ride)

Ao Haru Ride (Image via Production I.G)

Yoshioka Futaba's first crush in middle school was the gentle Tanaka Kou, but a misunderstanding drove them apart. Now newly admitted to high school, Futaba finds Kou to be completely transformed into an aloof and standoffish individual. However, the two are given a second chance encounter when they end up as reluctant desk partners.

Unfinished young romances get closure years later in Ao Haru Ride. Futaba must come to terms with Kou's drastic personality change while also confronting her own shyness and self-consciousness. Their gradual reconnection after their middle school breakup and dealing with the pains of their past make this a messy yet meaningful portrayal of youth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the shoujo anime genre has something for every fan, from lighter sweet romances to heavy-hitting emotional dramas. Whether individuals relate to stories about shy crushes, root for socially mismatched couples finding happiness together, or connect with mature and realistic struggles of young adulthood, there is a perfect shoujo anime waiting to steal their hearts.

