Kimi ni Todoke manga to release a sequel starring Sawako and Kurumi

Fans of Sawako and Kurumi from Kimi ni Todoke can sit back and prepare to see more of them in the sequel set to release in the spring of 2024. The story closes in on Kurumi and Sawako as they attend college, and Kurumi develops a longing for a romance of her own.

Shueisha published Karuho Shiina's Japanese shojo romance series Kimi ni Todoke in 2005's Bessatsu Margaret monthly magazine. Kimi ni Todoke has since been adapted into an anime series with two seasons out and a live-action movie in 2010 starring Mikako Tabe and Haruma Miura.

An outlook of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate

Viz Media revealed the release of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate in a Twitter post on Friday, June 9. The series, written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, will also get an English print release in April 2024. However, no additional information has been put out as of now, but fans can expect to hear more about the sequel close to the end of the year.

Shojo Beat magazine posted a brief outline of the story on Tumblr, which says the story is about Sawako and her rival-turned-friend Kurumi. In high school, Sawako had always struggled to fit in, but with the support of her friends and boyfriend, she was finally able to come out of her shell.

The story begins with Sawako and Kurumi in college, who have gotten quite close to each other. Kurumi, who thinks so lowly of her qualities to be loved, musters up the courage to put herself out there and try dating other people. However, in one instance, she is pestered by a creep, which a handsome stranger saves her from. The stranger, who looks strikingly similar to Sawako, turns out to be her cousin.

Fans will have to wait to see how Kurumi deals with her feelings of affection towards Sawako’s cousin and the interesting storylines that will develop as the characters move forward.

For an overview of the original Kimi ni Todoke, the synopsis from MyAnimeList reads:

Sawako Kuronuma is a 15-year-old student often mistaken for the horrific, vengeful spirit Sadako Yamamura from The Ring. The uncanny resemblance leads to Sawako being called "Sadako" instead. Due to her aloof and gloomy appearance, her peers have grown afraid, and they keep their distance from her. But despite such treatment, she harbors an innocent and diligent heart.

It goes on to read:

Given her honest desire to make friends, Sawako holds a profound admiration for Shouta Kazehaya, the most popular boy in her class. Through his refreshing personality and smooth interpersonal interactions, Kazehaya naturally draws in people. Wishing to be more like him, Sawako begins to spend more time with Kazehaya. While attempting to turn over a new leaf, Sawako finds herself encouraged to explore new things that she never dared before, with Kazehaya right beside her.

Fans looking to read the story of Sawako and her friends can find the manga on Viz Media’s official website. Others looking to stream the anime adaptation can find the show on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and a few other platforms.

