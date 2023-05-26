How low self-esteem makes these 10 anime protagonists more relatable and compelling

Self-confidence is an important trait for any hero, but not all anime protagonists have it. Some of them struggle with low self-esteem and doubt their own abilities or worth. This can make them more relatable and realistic, but also more vulnerable and insecure. Anime characters often portray real-world character traits, which means some of them have low self-esteem and lack confidence in their abilities or inherent worth. Don't all people, at some point in time or another?

Ritsu Sohma spends a full episode of Fruits Basket anime screaming apologies for her slightest mistakes, and Yuuri Katsuki's inner monologue in Yuri on Ice anime is filled with self-recrimination. Characters who are unsure of themselves can add a touch of realism to the series in which they exist, and even if they do eventually gain confidence, their initial lack can be the starting point for a great character arc.

10 anime protagonists with low self-esteem

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma - Demon Slayer

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the main characters of the Demon Slayer anime, and he suffers from a severe case of low self-esteem. He constantly doubts his abilities as a demon slayer and often cries and runs away from danger. He also has a crush on Nezuko Kamado, but he believes that she is too good for him and that he doesn't deserve her love. Zenitsu's low self-esteem stems from his traumatic past, where he was bullied by his peers and abandoned by his master.

However, Zenitsu is not as weak as he thinks he is. He has mastered one of the six forms of the Thunder Breathing technique, which allows him to move at lightning speed and slash his enemies with precision. He can only unleash his full potential when he falls asleep or faints, which means that he is unaware of his own strength. Zenitsu's low self-esteem makes him more relatable to the audience, who may also struggle with self-doubt and insecurity. His character arc also shows that he can overcome his fears and grow as a person.

2) Megumi Tadokoro - Food Wars!

Megumi Tadokoro is one of Soma Yukihira's best friends at the Totsuki culinary school from the Food Wars! anime, and she specializes in home-style cooking and seafood, which she learned from her beloved mother. Megumi has what it takes to succeed, but for a long time, she didn't believe that at all. She soon fell into a vicious cycle of doubting herself and getting bad grades at school. Megumi broke free of this cycle when Soma helped her gain some confidence in her cooking, and the pro chef Shino helped, too.

Over time, Megumi began racking up many accomplishments, from joining the Council of Ten to placing first in the BLUE tournament tryouts. Megumi's low self-esteem makes her more relatable to the audience, who may also face academic pressure and competition. Her character arc also shows that she can overcome her challenges with hard work and support from her friends.

3) Shouya Ishida - A Silent Voice

Shouya Ishida is the protagonist of A Silent Voice, a manga and anime film that deals with the themes of bullying, redemption, and friendship. Shouya thinks of himself as practically worthless because of his history of bullying Shouko Nishimiya for her deafness in elementary school.

While it's reasonable to feel remorse and try to make up for past mistakes, Shouya takes it to another level. His guilt poisons his sense of self-worth to the point where he feels like he doesn't deserve to live. Shouya is forced to shoulder the blame for the whole thing and begins to experience isolation and bullying himself as a result.

Shouya's low self-esteem makes him more relatable to the audience, who may also have regrets or feel unworthy of happiness. His character arc in the anime film also shows that he can overcome his past and find forgiveness and acceptance from himself and others.

4) Shinji Ikari - Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shinji Ikari might be in charge of piloting a giant robot and saving the planet from Angel attacks, but that doesn't mean he feels good about himself. In fact, Shinji's low self-esteem is one of the focal points of Neon Genesis Evangelion anime. Perhaps because he was raised by a father who treats him like a weak and worthless disappointment, Shinji lacks confidence in his ability to pilot an Eva and perform more ordinary tasks like forming close relationships or existing as a person with inherent value.

Shinji's low self-esteem makes him more relatable to the audience, who may also suffer from parental neglect or abuse. His character arc in the anime also shows that he can overcome his depression and find meaning in his life.

5) Sakura Haruno - Naruto

Sakura Haruno is one of the main characters of the Naruto anime, and she starts off as a weak and insecure ninja who relies on her teammates Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha for protection. She also has a crush on Sasuke, but she believes that he doesn't care about her at all. Sakura's low self-esteem stems from her lack of talent and skill compared to her peers, as well as her insecurities about her appearance.

However, Sakura is not as useless as she thinks she is. She has high intelligence and an excellent chakra control, which allows her to master medical ninjutsu and become one of the best healers in the world. She also develops superhuman strength and endurance after training with Tsunade Senju, one of the legendary Sannin. Sakura's low self-esteem makes her more relatable to the audience, who may also feel inadequate or unloved. Her character arc also shows that she can overcome her weaknesses and become a strong and independent ninja.

6) Yotsuba Nakano - The Quintessential Quintuplets

Yotsuba Nakano is one of the five identical sisters who are tutored by Fuutarou Uesugi in The Quintessential Quintuplets anime. She is cheerful and energetic, but she also has low self-esteem due to her poor academic performance and past failures. She believes that she is inferior to her sisters in every way and that she doesn't deserve Fuutarou's attention or affection.

However, Yotsuba is not as hopeless as she thinks she is. She has a kind heart and a generous personality, which makes her popular among her classmates and friends. She also has athletic talents that surpass her sisters', such as being able to run fast and jump high. Yotsuba's low self-esteem makes her more relatable to the audience, who may also struggle with schoolwork or sibling rivalry. Her character arc in the anime also shows that she can overcome her guilt and accept herself for who she is.

7) Tamaki Amajiki - My Hero Academia

Tamaki Amajiki is one of the Big Three students at UA High School in the My Hero Academia anime, and he has an amazing Quirk called Manifest that allows him to transform parts of his body into anything he eats. He is also a skilled fighter who can take on multiple villains at once with ease. However, Tamaki has no self-esteem at all due to his social anxiety. He often succumbs to his nervousness when talking to others, especially large groups of people. When Tamaki can't handle the anxiety anymore, he turns around and faces the nearest wall, so nobody can see his face.

However, Tamaki is not as weak as he thinks he is. He has a strong sense of justice and loyalty, which makes him a reliable hero. He also has supportive friends like Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Eijiro Kirishima who encourage him to overcome his fears. Tamaki's low self-esteem makes him more relatable to the audience, who may also suffer from social anxiety or shyness. His character arc also shows that he can overcome his insecurities and unleash his full potential.

8) Rishia Ivyred - The Rising of the Shield Hero

Rishia Ivyred is a green-haired young lady who joins Naofumi Iwatani's party in season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero. She was once part of Itsuki Kawasumi's party, but she was kicked out because of her underwhelming stats and incredibly low self-esteem. Rishia always puts herself down, saying things like "I'm sorry" or "I'm useless". She also blames herself for everything that goes wrong, even if it's not her fault.

However, Rishia is not as worthless as she thinks she is. She has a hidden talent for magic, which she discovers after studying under Naofumi's guidance. She also has a brave heart, which allows her to stand up against Itsuki's tyranny. Rishia's low self-esteem makes her more relatable to the audience, who may also face rejection or betrayal. Her character arc also shows that she can overcome her trauma and become a powerful and loyal ally to Naofumi.

9) Shouko Komi - Komi Can't Communicate

Shouko Komi is the titular character of Komi Can't Communicate, a manga and anime series that follows her quest to make 100 friends. Shouko is a beautiful and elegant girl who is admired by everyone at school, but she also has a communication disorder that makes it hard for her to speak or express herself. She often freezes up or stutters when trying to talk to others, which makes her feel anxious and lonely.

Shouko's low self-esteem makes her more relatable to the audience, who may also have difficulties with social interaction or anxiety. Her character arc also shows that she can overcome her challenges with the help of her first friend, Tadano Hitohito, and gradually open up to more people.

10) Yor Forger - Spy x Family

Yor Forger is one of the main characters of Spy x Family, a manga and anime series that revolves around a fake family composed of a spy, an assassin, and a telepath. Yor is the assassin who works under the codename Thorn Princess. She is a deadly and skilled killer who can take out any target with ease. However, she also has low self-esteem when it comes to her personal life. She believes that she is unattractive and undesirable and that she will never find love or happiness.

Yor's low self-esteem makes her more relatable to the audience, who may also have insecurities about their appearance or relationships. Her character arc also shows that she can overcome her doubts and find love and happiness with her fake husband, Loid Forger, who is actually the spy.

Conclusion

Low self-esteem is a common problem that many people face in real life, and it can affect their mental health and well-being. Anime characters with low self-esteem can reflect this reality and make us empathize with their struggles and root for their growth. They can also inspire people to overcome their own challenges and find their own confidence and happiness. These 10 anime protagonists are examples of how low self-esteem makes them more relatable and compelling to the audience.

