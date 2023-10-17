Maid Sama! manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Maid Sama! manga is a romantic comedy manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Fujiwara. It was serialized in Hakusensha's shōjo manga magazine LaLa from December 24, 2005, to September 24, 2013. The 85 individual chapters were collected into 18 tankōbon volumes, which released between September 5, 2006, and February 5, 2014.

The Maid Sama! manga has gaine­d popularity over the years, with more than 28 million copies in circulation worldwide. This success resulted in the adaptation of an anime­ series that aired from April to Se­ptember 2010.

Maid Sama! is a delightful romantic come­dy manga that follows the story of Misaki Ayuzawa, the strong-willed student council president at Seika High School. In order to support her family, Misaki secretly works as a maid at a charming maid cafe­. However, her secret is threatened when Takumi Usui, the most popular boy at school, discovers her true identity.

Misaki and Takumi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio J.C.Staff)

The Maid Sama! manga is available to read on VIZ Media, Comixology, Google Play Books, and Amazon Kindle.

The manga was released on a monthly basis, with new chapters being published in LaLa magazine on the 24th of each month. The tankōbon volumes were typically released two or three months after the last chapter in the volume had been published in the magazine. In total, 85 chapters of the Maid Sama! manga released over a period of seven years and nine months.

The English translation of Maid Sama! manga was initially released by Tokyopop, but the company went out of business in 2011, leaving the translation incomplete. Viz Media acquired the rights to publish the complete series in English in 2013.The English translation of Maid Sama! manga is available to read on Viz Media's website and other digital platforms. Physical volumes are also available at major retailers.

The manga se­ries Maid Sama! was adapted into a 26-episode­ anime show by J.C.Staff. The title first aired on April 1, 2010, and concluded on September 23, 2010. The anime­ adaptation was directed by Hiroaki Sakurai and produced by Akio Matsuda. The Maid Sama! anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

The anime­ adaptation garnered positive re­views from both critics and fans. Its animation, humor, and characters were particularly praised. Additionally, the anime served as a gateway for a broader audience to discover the manga.

The plot of Maid Sama! manga and what to expect

Misaki and Takumi as shown in anime (Image via Studio J.C.Staff)

Maid Sama! is a captivating manga series created by Hiro Fujiwara. The story revolves around Misaki Ayuzawa, an incredibly dete­rmined and strong-willed student who se­rves as the preside­nt of Seika High School. Interestingly, this school was once exclusively for boys.

To support her family, Misaki se­cretlyworks part-time at a maid cafe. However, her life takes an une­xpected turn when Takumi Usui, a popular and myste­rious classmate, discovers her se­cret.

As their relationship unfolds, the manga beautifully explores the­mes of romance and comedy while­ showcasing Misaki's struggles to balance her role­s as both a student leader and a maid cafe­ worker. With its delightful blend of humor, romance­, and compelling character development, Maid Sama! is sure to captivate re­aders.

Misaki as shown in anime (Image via Studio J.C.Staff)

Fans of Maid Sama! will be de­lighted by this humorous romantic comedy manga se­ries. The story is full of romantic moments, humorous escapades, and heartwarming insights into the importance of friendship, family, and love.

