Shaman King announces sequel with an official trailer

Monday, August 14, 2023 saw the official Twitter account for the Shaman King anime series announce a television anime adaptation of the sequel manga for the original series. Titled Flowers, the series was announced alongside a roughly 75-second promotional video, highlighting the various characters set to be involved in the show.

The Flowers manga originally began serialization in April 2012 in Shueisha’s Jump X Seinin-focused magazine, running for over two years until October 2014. The series serves as a sequel to the original Shaman King anime, which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from June 1998 to August 2004. Both series were written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei.

The original Shaman King manga series first received a television anime adaptation in July 2001, running for 64 episodes until September 2002. This was followed by a re-adaptation of the series in April 2021, lasting until April 2022 with a total of 52 episodes. This second adaptation is available to stream on Netflix globally.

Shaman King: Flowers sequel anime releases PV, announces release window, additional cast, and more

According to the latest announcement, the Shaman King: Flowers sequel series is set to begin airing its television anime adaptation in January 2024 on Japanese broadcast television. The latest news also revealed several cast members for the upcoming series, including Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyo Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha.

Returning cast from the previous anime series includes Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero. The Flowers anime will star Yoko Hikasa as Hana Asakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, and Romi Park as Tao Men.

Takeshi Furuta is returning from the last series to direct the anime at Studio Bridge. Shoji Yonemura also returns as the person in charge of the series scripts. However, Mayuko Yamamoto will be replacing Satohiko Sano in a character design capacity. Additional staff members include the following:

Over Soul Design: Toshiumi Iizumi, Satoshi Mutsuda

Prop Design: Yuji Shibata

Art Director/Art Design: Jin’ya Kimura

Color Key Artist: Natsuko Otsuka

Compositing Director of Photography: Teruyuki Kawase

Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto

Music: Yuki Hayashi

Sound Director: Masafumi Mima

Music Production: King Records

The Flowers anime is actually only the first of two sequels to Takei’s original series, with the second one being titled The Super Star. This second series began manga serialization in 2018 in Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Edge publication. However, the series was put on hiatus in September 2021, and has not returned since.

