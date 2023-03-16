Shaman King Flowers sequel anime announces cast, staff, and release date in teaser preview

Wednesday, March 14, saw the opening of a website which confirmed that the television adaptation anime of Shaman King Flowers was on the way. The series will be an adaptation of Hiroyuki Takei’s manga of the same name, which is a sequel to his original Shaman King manga.

The website revealed the Shaman King Flowers anime’s main cast, staff, and release window, as well as releasing a teaser visual and teaser promotional video for the series. Unfortunately, it appears as though fans will have to wait until 2024 for the highly-anticipated sequel to the wildly popular 2021 anime series.

Shaman King Flowers set to premiere in January 2024, giving fans a long wait for highly anticipated project

The Shaman King Flowers anime project is set to be released in January 2024, according to the latest information from the series’ official website and is set to be animated by Bridge Studios, most famously known for their work on the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail manga series.

The anime’s currently announced cast members include Yoko Hikasa as protagonist Hana Asakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, and Romi Park as Tao Men. Hana Asakura is the son of Shaman King protagonist Asakura Yoh and Asakura Anna, née Kyoyama.

Tareshi Furuta will be returning from the previous series to direct the anime at Bridge Studios. Shoji Yonemura is also returning to be in charge of the series scripts. However, Mayuko Yamamoto will be replacing Satohiko Sano as being in charge of designing the series’ characters. Other staff members include the following:

Over Soul Design: Toshiumi Iizumi, Satoshi Mutsuda

Prop Design: Yuji Shibata

Art Director/Art Design: Jin’ya Kimura

Color Key Artist: Natsuko Otsuka

Compositing Director of Photography: Teruyuki Kawase

Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto

Music Yuki Hayashi (2021’s Shaman King, My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!, Gundam Build Fighters)

Sound Director: Masafumi Mima

Music Production: King Records

The original Shaman King Flowers manga launched in Shueisha’s Jump X magazine in 2012 and ran until the magazine’s final issue in 2014. Takei launched a spinoff entitled Shaman King: The Super Star in 2017, but the series was put on hiatus in September 2021. Kodansha publishes both series in English.

The series follows protagonist Hana Asakura, who has grown up to be a lazy and brutal kid who skips classes, doesn’t care about grades, and gets into gang fights. However, his attitude changes when members of the Asakura branch family, Yohane and Luca, arrive to challenge and kill Hana and father Yoh to take their place as the main house.

