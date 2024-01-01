The Witch and the Beast Episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

sThe Witch and the Beast Episode 1 will premiere on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 1:28 am JST, on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan. However, for most fans living outside the nation, the eagerly anticipated episode will be available on January 11 on Crunchyroll.

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, the titular anime has made a considerable buzz in the anime community even before its release. As such, fans are excited to see what the adaptation of Kosuke Satake's eponymous dark fantasy manga series will offer.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 1 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, The Witch and the Beast Episode 1 is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on the TBS channel and its affiliated networks. However, due to varying time zones, the episode will be available on January 11 for most audiences living outside Japan.

Here are the release dates and timings for The Witch and the Beast episode 1, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 11 8:28 am Central Standard Time Thursday, January 11 10:28 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 11 11:28 am Brazil Standard Time Thursday, January 11 1:28 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 11 4:28 pm Central European Time Thursday, January 11 5:28 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 11 9:58 pm Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 12 12:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, January 12 1:58 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast Episode 1

A key visual from the anime (Image Yokohama Animation Lab)

Fans living outside Japan will be delighted to know that Crunchyroll has acquired the international streaming rights to this anime. As such, The Witch and the Beast Episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in the North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Anime enthusiasts from the Asian regions can also rejoice as Plus Media Networks has acquired the license to stream the series in Southeast Asia. In other words, it is expected to be available for streaming on platforms such as Bilibili, iQIYI, and possibly, Netflix.

Cast and staff of The Witch and the Beast anime

A still from the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Studios)

While waiting for The Witch and the Beast Episode 1, fans can check out the stellar cast and staff for the anime. According to the official reports, Takayumi Hamana is at the helm of affairs at Yokohama Animation Lab, with Yuichiro Momose writing the series' scripts.

Natsumi Tabuchi is composing the dark fantasy anime's music, while Horiya Iijima is designing the characters. Progressive J-rock band Sokoninaru performs the opening theme, Somonka, while Yoshino Nanjo sings the ending theme song, Hikari no Trill.

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Yo Taichi, better known as Hiro Souma from the Fruit Basket series, stars as Guideau, while Toshiyuki Morikawa, lends his voice to the anime's deuteragonist, Ashaf. Saori Hayami voices Phanora Christofle, while Miyu Tomita performs Helga's role.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Yoko Hikasa as Ione

Noriko Shibasaki as Mary

Ryota Oosaka as Johan

Yuu Kobayashi as Lowell

Kosei Hirota as Farmus

Kazuhiro Yamaji as The Executioner

Rintaro Nishi as Ashgan

Akira Ishida as Matt Cugat

Nozomu Sasaki as Dead Spirit Magician

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast anime

The Witch and the Beast Episode 1 has become highly anticipated due to the anime's intriguing plot. The first episode will set the tone of the story by introducing Guideau and Ashaf, who will arrive in a dark and somber town to search for the Witch.

The feral girl with fangs and her companion carrying a giant coffin will ask the townsfolk whether or not they know the location of the Witch. In other words, if the episode faithfully follows Kosuke Satake's dark-fantasy manga, it will kick off with Guideau and Ashaf beginning their "witch hunt."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.