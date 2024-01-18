Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6: Kawaki finds out about the threat to Naruto's life as Mitsuki attacks Boruto

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 was released on January 18, 2024. It is currently available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform and Viz Media's official website.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 focused on Shikamaru and his actual insight into the overall situation. It also revealed that he was somewhat able to see the cracks in Kawaki being an Uzumaki.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 also displayed Boruto somewhat reconciling with Sarada while also telling her about the condition that Sasuke was in. Chapter 7 will be released on February 20, 2024.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 highlights

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6, titled "Three Years," opens with Shikamaru consulting the elders of the Hidden Leaf Village. Despite Boruto's vital role in the recent confrontation with Code, the elders insist on his elimination due to his attack on Kawaki Uzumaki. This situation not only complicates matters for the Daimyo but also challenges the village's administration.

Responding to the escalating crisis, the elders propose Shikamaru as the eighth Hokage to stabilize the village's leadership. Having served as the provisional Hokage for three years, Shikamaru now confronts the possibility of assuming the role permanently, recognizing the delicate state of affairs that could strain relationships with other villages.

Intrigue unfolds as Ino delivers documents to Shikamaru, initiating a discreet discussion facilitated by her Mind Body Transmission Technique. Shikamaru underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for utmost secrecy to secure Konoha's destiny.

Simultaneously, Eida informs Kawaki about the Claw Grimes and the Divine Tree, awakened entities targeting Naruto Uzumaki. Despite warnings about additional threats, Kawaki remains fixated on the imminent danger to Naruto, disregarding broader concerns.

Daemon reveals that if the Shinju arrives to consume Naruto, Konoha's villagers will eventually discover Kawaki's lies. Unconcerned about Kawaki's fate, Daemon's revelation leaves Kawaki contemplative. Kawaki encounters Mitsuki while also learning of Boruto's return.

In another part of the village, Sarada struggles to communicate with Boruto. Sumire aids him in conveying a critical message about Sasuke's transformation into a Divine Tree during a rescue attempt. Mitsuki contacts Shikamaru about Boruto's presence.

Mitsuki urgently implores Shikamaru to extract Boruto's location from Eida. He also reveals that he had incapacitated Kawaki since Boruto would've escaped if Kawaki had pursued him.

Amid the chaos, Shikamaru uses Ino's Mind Body Transmission Technique to warn Boruto of an imminent attack. Mitsuki, in Sage Mode, pursues Boruto, prompting a fierce confrontation. Sarada and Sumire attempt to intervene, but Mitsuki, driven by his pursuit of Boruto, shows no mercy.

Boruto questions Shikamaru's decision not to stop Mitsuki, given the village's desire to eliminate him. Shikamaru, constrained by the village's expectations, expresses a willingness to assist Boruto uniquely.

The chapter concludes with Shikamaru initiating a conversation about Boruto's true identity. He promises to delve into the mystery despite Boruto being chased by Mitsuki.

In a moment of respite, Shikamaru probes a crucial question: Is Boruto truly "Boruto Uzumaki"? This inquiry serves as a catalyst for Boruto to initiate a deeper conversation with Shikamaru, seizing a moment to address an urgent matter requiring immediate attention.

The chapter ends with Boruto cutting the conversation to deal with Mitsuki, who had managed to pursue him.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 delivered the awaited twist, unveiling Shikamaru's insight into Kawaki's lie. The chapter ignited the anticipated clash between Boruto and Mitsuki.

Chapter 7 is set for release on February 20, 2024.