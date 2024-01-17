Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6: How did Boruto learn Purple Lightning? Explored

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers are out, and it looks incredibly promising. The story progression has been exceptional, and this particular chapter will undoubtedly live up to the mark. After all that has happened, Shikamaru is forced to be the acting Hokgae due to Naruto’s absence.

While Shikamaru is handling a pile of mess that’s taking place in the village, there are other events that the manga focuses on. The manga also finally brought back Mitsuki, and he is getting the screen time he deserves.

During the exchange between Boruto and Mitsuki, the former used an extremely powerful ninjutsu. Kakashi Hatake, the Purple Lightning, pioneered this technique. This begs the question - How did Boruto use the Purple Lightning in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6?

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga series. This article also contains spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 which wasn't released at the time of writing.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6: Taking a look at the events that led to the usage of Purple Lightning

Boruto as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Per the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers, Shikamaru was summoned by the village elders and forced to execute Boruto Uzumaki. The entire village was hunting down the latter since he allegedly killed the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki.

The surprising bit from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 is that Shikamaru seemed to realize that his memories have been tampered with. At this point, Kawaki and Mitsuki were waiting for Boruto to appear in Konohagakure since they wanted to kill him.

Mitsuki looked like he was on edge and was ready to go all-out against Boruto. Not only had he grown up, but he also seemed colder and distant. In the Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers, when Mitsuki attempted to attack Boruto, he activated his Snake Sage Mode.

Boruto realized that Mitsuki was giving everything he had, and in return, he used the Purple Lightning technique. Kakashi invented this since he needed an attack similar to Lightning Cutter now that he didn’t have the Sharingan.

The Purple Lightning allows the user to transmit electricity to their targets. Therefore, this attack has a variety of uses. It can be used as a weapon at close range or as a long-range weapon covering a wide area.

So how did Boruto use Purple Lightning in Two Blue Vortex chapter 6? Instead of cloaking his hand in electricity, he cloaked the swords Sasuke gave him. Following that, he attacked Mitsuki, who used the Hidden Shadow Snakes Technique.

Since Kakashi invented the technique, it is highly possible that he taught Boruto how to use it. While some may speculate that Sasuke could have learned this technique, it wasn't explicitly mentioned in the manga. Therefore, it is highly possible that Boruto Uzumaki learnt the Purple Lightning technique from Kakashi.

