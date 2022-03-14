10 strongest duos in Naruto, ranked

In Naruto, while going head-on against opponents who are too powerful to handle, Shinobis sometimes resort to teaming up with their partners or their comrades. This gives them a better advantage in defeating their opponents, as teamwork prevails over fighting alone.

Most of the characters in Naruto have tagged along with individuals with whom they are connected, as well as have perfect coordination. However, a few of them fought together just to achieve certain objectives, but have proven to be formidable nonetheless.

Here is a list of the deadliest duos in Naruto.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Naruto duos who are famously formidable

10) Sasori and Deidara

Sasori and Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasori and Deidara are both rogue ninjas who deserted their nation and joined the Akatsuki. The two are known to be a formidable pair, where one is a master puppeteer and the other has prowess in explosive techniques.

Deidara has immense respect for Sasori and also addresses the latter with the word “Sama.” Despite not much of their coordination being shown in Naruto, Sasori and Deidara depended heavily on each other.

9) Kinkaku and Ginkaku

Kinkaku and Ginkaku (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The notorious Gold and Silver Brothers, Kinkaku and Ginkaku were two legendary Shinobis from Hidden Cloud. They earned themselves the legendary title due to their capability of subduing the Nine-Tails in the First Great Ninja War.

Despite getting swallowed by the tailed beast, they managed to survive for two weeks by eating its flesh.

Kinkaku and Ginkaku are distantly related to the Sage of Six Paths. After they were reincarnated in the Fourth Great Ninja War, their presence was enough to make the Fourth Raikage’s ground beneath tremble.

8) Killer Bee and Naruto

Naruto and Killer Bee (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Killer Bee and Naruto are said to be two of the best Jincuriki duos in the history of Naruto. Despite having no proper training as a pair, both exhibit ample strengths and power to corner powerful opponents like the Fourth Raikage.

When Naruto and Bee were attacked by all the reanimated Jinchurikis, both of them were capable of holding it against them and also had each other’s back.

7) Itachi and Kisame

Itachi and Kisame (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi and Kisame were the first Akatsuki members to be featured on the screen. One of them is hailed as a powerful Uchiha member, while the other is the Monster of the Mist. Itachi and Kisame were enough to take down a Jinchuriki without a sweat.

Their power was so immense that Kisame alone defeated Roshi and captured the Four Tails. Kisame admired the strength and wisdom Itachi possessed and also obeyed the latter’s command without question.

6) Obito and Kakashi

Obito and Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito and Kakashi grew up to be an odd pair. In their chunin days, Kakashi was proficient in Ninjutsu as well as other skills, while Obito was just a lacker.

During the Third Great Ninja War, Obito gave a Sharingan to Kakashi and saved his life while being crushed under a boulder. Although Obito was proclaimed dead, he was saved by Madara Uchiha.

Witnessing the death of Rin Uraraka at the hands of Kakashi infuriated Obito. After learning the truth, Obito fought alongside Kakashi and the spirit of Rin brought them together.

While saving Naruto, Obito took the fall and gave up his life. Without the help of Kakashi and Obito, Naruto and Sasuke would not have been able to defeat Kaguya Otsutsuki.

5) Kakashi and Might Guy

Kakashi and Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Copy Ninja and Konoha’s Green Beast are said to be the most powerful duos in Konoha. Guy considers Kakashi his best friend as well as his rival. Despite Guy being persistent in challenging Kakashi for a dual, the latter always declined the offer.

They didn’t get to fight alongside each other on most occasions. However, Guy and Kakashi’s fight against the reincarnated Seven Ninja Swordsmen showed their potential as a pair.

4) Tobirama and Minato

Tobirama and Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The expeditious Hokages of Naruto, Tobirama Senju and Minato Namikaze were known for their blinding speed and dominant reflexes. Although Tobirama invented the Flying Thunder God technique, Minato was the one to perfect it.

Minato even got praised by Tobirama for his mastery of the technique he created. Together, they were capable of overpowering Obito, who assimilated the powers of Ten-Tails.

3) Madara and Obito

Madara and Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Madara used Obito as a tool for his Eye of the Moon Plan, they were the deadliest force together in Naruto. Even the five Great Nations had a hard time dealing with both of them.

Madara and Obito are some of the strongest Uchiha duos in the history of Naruto. They were the reason behind the Fourth Great Ninja War as well as the revival of the Ten-Tails.

2) Naruto and Sasuke

Naruto and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto and Sasuke are the strongest unstoppable force. Both of them are also the most powerful shinobis among all the nations, putting an end to Kaguya’s reign of terror and sealing her away.

After assimilating the powers of Sage of Six Paths, their powers increased to a whole other level. In the new era, Naruto becomes the Hokage and Sasuke works as a shadow Kage for the nation.

1)Hagoromo and Hamura

Hagoromo and Hamura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo and Hamura were the sons of Kaguya Otsutsuki in Naruto. After Kaguya developed a god complex and started to wreak havoc upon human lives, Hagoromo and Hamura fought their mother to put an end to her tyranny.

The battle between Kaguya and her sons lasted for months, but at last, they were capable of sealing their mother, as she can’t be killed. Hagoromo possessed the power of Ten-Tails and Hamura had the Tenseigan. As the ancestors of all shinobis, they were acclaimed as the strongest duo in Naruto.

