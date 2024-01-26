Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 is slated to release on February 2, 2024, at 11:50 pm JST on Nippon Television. After that, the episode will be available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Bilbili, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End explored the battle between mages, with Fern and her party taking on Wirbel, Ehre, and Scharf. Elsewhere, Denken's group ambushed Frieren and stole the Stille from her.

Considering how the episode ended with Denken personally taking on the elven mage, fans can't wait to see how Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 unfolds.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 release date and time for all regions

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21, titled The World of Magic, will be released on February 2, 2024, at 11:50 pm JST on NTV (Nippon Television) in Japan. However, international fans can catch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 2 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, February 2 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 2 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 2 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, February 2 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, February 2 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 2 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, February 2 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 3 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21

Ubel and Fern, as seen in the anime

Anime lovers living outside Japan can watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 on Crunchyroll, after its broadcast on NTV. Fans can also watch other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup on Crunchyroll, provided they have a monetary subscription.

Aside from Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 can be streamed on Netflix, Bilibili, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

Recap of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 picks up from where it left in the previous episode, focusing on the battle between Fern's party and Wirbel's group. Ehre, an expert Mage demonstrates her magic against Fern but is surprised by the latter's strength.

Elsewhere, Wirbel showcases her binding spell magic to capture Ubel. He reveals his magic can freeze any target within his vision. However, the mage finds a striking weakness in the spell and manages to break free, albeit only for a moment.

The episode then highlights Wirbel's past as the Captain of the Northern Magic Corps, where he had to take a lot of harsh calls. At that moment, Fern appears behind Wirbel and catches him off-guard.

Wirbel, as seen in the episode

She reveals that she killed Ehre, which makes Wirbel retreat because losing even one party member meant they were disqualified. However, the episode later discloses that Fern had lied to Wirbel about killing Ehre.

Elsewhere, Land is seen engaged in combat with Scharf from Wirbel's party. The bespectacled mage demonstrates his powerful spells to convincingly defeat his opponent. Wirbel finds his both party members knocked out.

Just when they thought they had no hope of capturing a Stille bird, they find one idly sitting on a branch, allowing Wirbel to use his binding spell to capture it. Elsewhere, Laufen uses a unique spell to steal the Stille bird from Frieren.

Fern, as seen in the episode

Following this, the episode sees a scene featuring the First Class Mage Exam proctor, Genau, and Sense. The duo talks about the harsh conditions of the exam. Genau says that anyone who gets killed during these tests wasn't promising to begin with.

The episode then shifts back to the elven mage's group being ambushed by Denken's party. The veteran mage reveals that Laufen is still a novice, which is why she left too many traces of her mana.

Denken, as seen in the episode

He also finds out that Frieren is the same mage from the party of heroes. Richter, on the other hand, wants to kill the other two members of the elven mage's group but gets stopped by Denken. Aside from that, he also reveals the "privileges" of being a first-class mage.

However, Denken doesn't support his idea of killing "mere children" for a test. Rather, he prepares himself to battle Frieren to crush her. The episode ends with the veteran mage putting on a battle stance to fight against the elven mage.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21

Frieren, as seen in the anime

The latest installment of the series has set up a captivating battle between Frieren and Denken. As such, fans can expect Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 to showcase their battle and also highlight Lawine and Kanne's retaliation against Richter's magic.

Notably, the latest episode covered chapters 41 to 43, with some adjustments in scene sequences, from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga. As such, the next episode will likely adapt the next two or three chapters, and see the end of the first test.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.