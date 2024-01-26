Blue Lock chapter 249 spoilers: Bastard Munchen vs PXG kicks off with an all-out brawl

Blue Lock Chapter 249 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. However, following the release of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, the spoilers and raw scans for the manga chapter have surfaced online.

Blue Lock chapter 249 is set to showcase the beginning of the game between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. Given that it is the final match, both teams want to end their Neo Egoist League campaign with a win.

The previous chapter saw Buratsuta hoping to involve BLTV in PIFA U-20 World Cup plans. Elsewhere, the starting lineups for Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen were disclosed. With that, the match finally kicked off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 249 spoilers and raw scans: Bastard Munchen and PXG struggle to gain control of the ball

According to the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 249, the upcoming chapter will be titled "The Beginning." The chapter seemingly opened with Yoichi Isagi observing the Paris X Gen team. While Bastard Munchen players were preparing for a double standard team with strategies focused on Rin and Shidou, both aces were present in Paris X Gen's starting lineup. Isagi found this super interesting and wanted to beat them in the final match.

The match began with Bastard Munchen's kickoff as Alexis Ness passed the ball to Michael Kaiser. Shidou Ryusei immediately tackled Kaiser. However, Kaiser managed to get past Shidou by performing a one-two pass with Ness. However, the one-two pass was stopped by Tabito Karasu who intercepted the pass mid-air.

Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Just when it seemed like Paris X Gen had won over the possession, Rensuke Kunigami charged at Karasu and kicked the ball away from him. Unfortunately, Kunigami failed to clear the ball towards his teammates and instead put the ball in a position that Zantetsu Tsurugi could reach. Upon noticing this, Raichi Jingo tracked back and surprisingly managed to get to the ball first.

Despite the pushes from Zantetsu, Raichi managed to pass the ball into Hiori Yo's position. Hiori was struggling in a battle of physique against Aoshi Tokimitsu, which is when Nijiro Nanase stole the ball away from him. Right after gaining possession of the ball, Nanase made a pin-point pass to Rin Itoshi. Just when it seemed like the pass was about to reach Rin, it was intercepted by Yoichi Isagi who cleared the ball away with his head.

With that, Yoichi Isagi reiterated his intention to defeat Rin Itoshi and become the best player in the Neo Egoist League. With such intense back and forth in Blue Lock chapter 249, it was pretty clear that the match was set to be very intriguing. The same was witnessed by fans all around the world on BLTV as they could not believe the pace at which both the teams were playing.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 249 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 249 spoilers saw the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen finally begin. As evident from the spoilers, the match is very intense as both teams are constantly trying to gain possession of the ball. Considering that the next chapter will be titled "Offense and Defense against the Unknown," it seems like similar match intensity could be expected in the next chapter as well.